Is Yuvraj Singh the cricketer who the Indian Team is missing badly?

SportzCulture FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 92 // 14 Sep 2018, 16:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indian Skipper alongside the other players of the Indian team

India have not been able to find an ideal all-rounder for all three formats of the game for quite some time now. Known for his brilliant performances during the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup, Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has been seen struggling to regain his former level of performance.

Currently out of the Indian squad, Yuvraj recently played for the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in this year's Indian Premier League. The Punjab based franchise acquired his services for a base price of ₹2 crore.

The talismanic all-rounder not only adds balance to the middle order but also helps strengthen the bowling attack with his orthodox bowling. Amongst the many of his exquisite all-rounded performances, his five-wicket haul followed up with a half-century against Ireland in the 2011 World Cup remains etched in our memories as an example of his sheer brilliance.

The saviour in crunch situations

The 2007 World T20 could have been a nightmare for the Indian team if it were not for Yuvraj and his stunning performance during the semi-finals against Australia. After the team had lost both of its in-form openers with only 41 runs on the board, Yuvraj Singh stepped onto the field to swing his bat all around the Kingsmead, Durban. He scored 70 runs off 30 balls, leaving the Australian team rattled with his knock.

One of the top all-rounders of his time

Throughout the tournament, his performances were above and beyond excellent, one which led the team towards glory. The memory of seeing Yuvraj thrash six sixes off a Stuart Broad over, during the same tournament, has stayed deep into the hearts of millions and has been revisited countless times.

Again during the 2011 ICC World Cup, Yuvraj showcased his mettle and steered the Indian team ahead towards a World Cup victory in their home turf. His overall performance, both with the bat and the ball, saw him earn the tag Player of the Tournament.

How often have we seen in old movies that the celebration of the lead hero has been cut short due to an erratic villain? The same could be said for Yuvraj, as he faced his biggest villain soon after his World Cup triumph.

It was in 2012, the booming period of Yuvraj’s young yet stunning cricketing career when the southpaw from Chandigarh was diagnosed with a severe form of cancer. The disease pulled him into a life-threatening situation, erasing all signs of having a future in the game of cricket.

India faced a 95-run defeat against Australia in 2015 World Cup, where Yuvraj was left out for his paltry performances in recent games. The irony is that India had won twice against Aussies in 2011 World Cup and 2007 World T20 and that is only because of Yuvraj's top-notch performance. By looking at these matches, we could quote that, "India is missing an all-rounder, most likely Yuvraj Singh."

The all-rounder, however, is looking back into the right areas of improvisation to make a great comeback for the 2019 ICC World Cup.