The Hitman: In conversation with the author and cricket journalist Vijay Lokapally

Vijay Lokapally is a sports journalist and has written several books on Indian cricket. He has served as the Deputy Editor of The Hindu and has written for other publications. He has also authored books on Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag.

His latest book, "The Hitman", is a biography of Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma. In this article, we get to know more about Vijay Lokapally's journey in writing, his books on cricket, and more.

1. What can you say about your latest book- "The Hitman?"

The Hitman has been co-authored with G. Krishnan. I have known him for close to two decades and writing this book in his company was a wonderful experience. The book traces Rohit’s journey with some inspirational stories from his coach and teammates. It brings out many interesting facets of Rohit’s cricket career and is a tribute to his outstanding style of batting.

2. Could you tell us about yourself and your interest in writing about sports, especially cricket?

I have been a sports writer for 39 years. I worked for Patriot from 1981 to 1986 when I joined The Hindu. It is a dream for every sports journalist in the country to work for The Hindu, and I was fortunate to get the opportunity.

My interest in writing came because of my passion to play and watch sports. And what better in life than to get paid for pursuing my hobby? The Hindu gave me assignments in India as well as overseas and it was wonderful to write about cricket from distant venues of the world.

3. Could you recount the experience of working on your first book?

I had written extensively on Virender Sehwag from his early days, and it so happened that UBS Publishers wanted to document his success. I was happy to accept the offer and my first book on Sehwag gave me the confidence to look at more opportunities.

I enjoyed writing the book since I knew Sehwag closely and almost all the people who helped him grow. It became a lovely exercise with inputs from Sehwag. The book was a huge success and got translated into Hindi too.

Advertisement

4. How has the journey evolved over time?

It has been memorable. Getting to know cricket heroes from around the world and interacting with them also provided me with a deep insight into the game. I have come to respect sportsmen more because of the efforts they put in to achieve their goals.

5. What led you to write a book on Indian cricket heroes like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Virender Sehwag?

Their great achievements on the cricket field have been the reasons for me to pen books on these stars. Sehwag, Virat, and Rohit have set high benchmarks with their fabulous styles. Their rise as cricketers are the inspirational stories that this generation needs to read and emulate.

6. What have you learned while writing these biographies?

The most important lesson that I picked up was the amazing dedication and determination an individual must have to become a champion. Success doesn't come overnight. You may have talent, but it's nothing without hard work. Talent has to be channelized in the right direction. And every individual needs a mentor to reach the desired heights.

7. You also published books on fast bowlers and World Cup Heroes. What could you say about them?

The book on fast bowlers is the first of its kind. It highlights the progress of India’s fast bowlers with little known stories. It has been divided into two sections. The first one focuses on the era before Kapil Dev arrived. The second one is based on the time period after Kapil Dev's arrival till 2019.

Advertisement

The entire timeline is drawn from 1886-2019. The book gives us a glimpse of how the traditionally seen spin bowling domination in India is backed by the outstanding pace of the 'Speed Merchants.'

The book on World Cup heroes profiled the Indian team which played at the 2019 event in England with interesting stories on each member.

8. Could you share some moments that stood out when writing these books on cricket?

The interesting part was the support from my statistician friend Rajneesh Gupta, who is a leading figure in his field. Also, the bond I struck with Austin Coutinho, the famous illustrator from Mumbai. Their association with my books was important because they also assisted me with their sound knowledge of the game.

9. Can you share with us some of the greatest memories that you have with Indian cricket?

The memories are many, but reporting the 2001 Test match at Kolkata between India and Australia will remain special. Writing on India’s victories from Australia, West Indies, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Kenya will always be memorable. Also, striking up close friendships with many greats of cricket has been special.