The road ahead may be full of obstacles but we promise to give it all: KKR captain Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have confirmed that their Indian contingent has reached Abu Dhabi, and are putting up at the Ritz Carlton hotel. Once the quarantine requirements are met, the team will start practice sessions.

And, skipper Dinesh Karthik is confident that the team will do its best to win the title, despite there being plenty of different variables heading into the tournament.

"This IPL will be different. What has happened in the world has pained us deeply and it is surely a challenge to play cricket. But we understand that when we play the game, we bring happiness to our fans. Yes, there will be a bio bubble. Yes, we haven't played or trained extensively for the last few months. Yes, the road ahead may be full of obstacles. But we promise to give it all," Dinesh Karthik said.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was last seen in action in the India-New Zealand series in February this year, also cannot wait to return to action. While admitting that the long break took a toll on cricketers, he said that he was raring to play in the IPL.

“Initially, it was very tough to adjust when the lockdown was imposed, because we were unable to practice outdoors. But I am completely ready now. In fact, I will be happy if there is a match in the next 7 days! I can’t wait to get back in action,” Kuldeep Yadav told kkr.in

Post their arrival in the UAE, KKR will be looked after by team physician Dr Srikanth Narayanaswamy, head physio Kamlesh Jain and Chris Donaldson - the strength & conditioning coach.

KKR will look for a third IPL title in 2020

KKR have won two IPL titles, in 2012 and 2014, under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir.

Dinesh Karthik has been at the helm in the past couple of seasons and though they have produced a few sensational performances, they have been highly inconsistent.

Thus, come IPL 2020, they would hope to rectify that aspect and embark on another title-winning run in the UAE.