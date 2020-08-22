'THE SHARMAAAAAS' - Ravi Shastri congratulates Indian cricket team stars Rohit and Ishant on honours

The Indian cricket team's Head Coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter to congratulate Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma for their individual accomplishments.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, which is India's highest sporting honour. Ishant, on the other hand, was conferred with the Arjuna Award.

Shastri posted a cheerful congratulatory message for Rohit and Ishant, writing:

Congratulations! The SHARMAAAAAS – Well done Ro for Khel Ratna and Ishi for Arjuna - @ImRo45 @ImIshant 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lfYiqP6Ofl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 22, 2020

Rohit Sharma became the third member of the Indian cricket team to receive the Khel Ratna award, after the great Sachin Tendulkar, the recently-retired MS Dhoni and current Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

Ishant Sharma was awarded the Arjuna Award along with Indian women's cricket team legend Deepti Sharma.

The award ceremony will be held virtually on the 29th of August, with teams having travelled to the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Indian cricket team stars reach UAE for IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma is the Indian cricket team's vice-captain in the limited-overs formats

The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in the limited-overs formats, Rohit Sharma has reached the UAE, which is the venue for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 33-year-old will look to lead a star-studded MI squad to their fifth IPL title, although veteran pacer Lasith Malinga is set to miss a majority of the season owing to personal issues.

Ishant Sharma, on the other hand, has resuscitated his IPL career with his consistent performances for the Delhi Capitals (DC). Shreyas Iyer's side, which boasts of a host of Indian cricket team stars such as Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, will be looking to reach their first-ever IPL final and finally bring the coveted trophy home to the Feroz Shah Kotla.