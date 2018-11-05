The inspiring journey of Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

For the past few years, the Indian cricket team has grown rich in stature and has also earned remarkable respect from other teams at the international level. Behind the victory of Indian cricket team, there has been a major contribution from legendary cricketers. Amidst those players, is a very well-known cricketer and India’s most prized possession currently: Rohit Sharma. We take a brief look at Rohit Sharma’s inspiring journey.

Rohit Sharma was born on 30 April 1987 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra. His family was very poor during the time when he was young. He struggled a lot to go to school due to his family’ poor financial condition. As a result, he was sent to his Grandparents home to pursue his studies. He used to have a great interest in cricket and grabbed the chance to play it whenever he got the chance.

Due to his huge interest in cricket, he was joined in a cricket club with some borrowed money by his parents. As there were many bowlers in the cricket club, he started practicing batting and excelled. When his coach Dinesh Lad saw a spiritual connection of cricket and golden touch in Rohit Sharma, he joined him at Swami Vivekananda School where cricket facilities were very good and were the ideal place to pursue a career in cricket. Dinesh Lad also sponsored him a scholarship and Rohit Sharma was able to study free for 4 years. He practiced Day and Night to achieve great heights in his career.

Ranji Trophy

At first, he played an inter-school tournament and scored 120 runs at the age of 18. He made his debut in domestic cricket against North Zone and scored 142 runs and earned a great reputation from cricket pundits for the same. At age of 19, he made his debut at first-class cricket where he played for Mumbai team and earned a Ranji trophy call-up as he played a blistering knock of 205 runs at the very first match in 2007.

With such consistent and big-hitting skills, he earned a national call-up and made his international debut against Ireland. He also rose to the limelight and shot to prominence due to his great batting performances. In spite of scoring centuries, his poor run of form in some matches made him rejected for ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

However, he made a successful comeback after he was was selected for West Indies tour. He brought back himself in the reckoning with his blistering knocks. He was also a vital cog for the Indian team that won the Champions Trophy in 2013. He got the opportunity to play tests in 2013 and he set the stage on fire by being the Indian to score the second-most runs on debut (177).

He is also the only player to have scored three double centuries in the ODI format of the game. Rohit Sharma has many records to his name and his most remarkable record holds for the highest run scored in an ODI match (264).

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best players to have played for India. His form will play a vital role in India’s run at the 2019 World Cup.