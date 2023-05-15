"They call it a fortress?"- Top 10 funny memes after KKR's commanding victory against CSK in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets in the 61st match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR have managed to stay alive in the tournament courtesy of the win.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. The home team managed to reach 144/6 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube (48*) continued his good form this season and he once again starred for his side in the batting department. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped two wickets apiece for KKR.

CSK pacer Deepak Chahar then triggered a top-order collapse during the chase by reducing KKR to 33/3 inside the powerplay. Rinku Singh (54) and Nitish Rana (57*) rescued their side from the tricky situation, putting on a 99-run partnership to help their side coast towards victory.

Rinku got run out in the 18th over, but KKR were already on the verge of winning by then. Nitish Rana finished the match in the next over with a boundary.

Reflecting on the loss after the match, CSK captain MS Dhoni said:

"I think it was one of those where you win the toss and bat first. And the moment you bowled first in the second innings, it was a 180 wicket. Dew made a big difference. There was a lot of purchase for the spinners in the first innings. Whenever there's no certainty about dew, the decision becomes slightly tricky. Chasing against their spinners, even if it was 150-160 would have been tough."

He added:

"We can't blame any players, it was the conditions that got the better of us. Chahar is somebody who swings the ball. He's experienced enough to realize when it's not swinging, what lengths to bowl. Once you realize it's not swinging, you've got to correct the lengths and know what fields to set and bowl accordingly."

CSK will next face the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final league match on Saturday, May 20. Meanwhile, KKR will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the evening clash on Saturday.

