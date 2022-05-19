"They should watch the highlights of LSG vs KKR" - Pragyan Ojha offers advice to RCB ahead of crucial tie against GT in IPL 2022 

Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad should watch the highlights of Match No. 66 of IPL 2022 for inspiration. It was a thrilling encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday, May 18. The final contest at the DY Patil Stadium saw the KL Rahul-led side etch out a two-run win to eliminate the two-time winners.

RCB will play their final league match against league leaders the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, May 19. The Faf du Plessis-led side will have to grind out a positive result. They will then rely on the Delhi Capitals' final contest against the Mumbai Indians to secure passage into their third successive playoffs.

Noting that RCB can seek inspiration with the way KKR approached the daunting target of 211, Ojha said on Cricbuzz:

"RCB should watch the highlights of LSG vs KKR, that will give them confidence and belief that anything can happen."

RCB's poor net run-rate is also a cause for concern. The three-time finalists will either have to win by 80 runs or chase the target in 10 overs against GT to get their net run rate into positive figures.

Stressing that RCB have to win by a huge margin, former wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel said during the same interaction:

"They not only have to win, but they also have to win by a good margin because their net tun rate is currently negative. I think that will put huge pressure on them. They are also facing a top side. It is not like GT will take this lightly just because they have qualified, they will focus on gathering momentum. They will play with a different energy."

The Du Plessis-led side suffered a tame six-wicket defeat against Gujarat Titans (GT) earlier in the season.

"I don't think RCB should consider dropping Mohammed Siraj" - Parthiv Patel

Among the franchise's retained personnel, Mohammed Siraj entered the tournament with high expectations following a stellar home season. However, the pacer has had a campaign to forget so far, with just eight wickets in 13 matches at an economy of 9.82.

Opining that the team will not be thinking of dropping the right-arm pacer for the must-win encounter, Patel said:

"I don't think they should consider dropping Mohammed Siraj. If you see the policy of the franchise, they have leaned towards stability, they are not chopping and changing too much. When such a player of caliber, who plays for India has a bad season, even then he should not be dropped for a must-win encounter. I don't see them making that change at all."

The Faf du Plessis-led will take on GT at the Wankhede Stadium on May 19 (Thursday). The Hardik Pandya-led side have already sealed their berth in the playoffs and will compete in Qualifier 1 as well.

