Three enthralling Chennai Super Kings moments in the history of IPL

CSK fans will remember these glorious moments for eternity.

Ashwan Rao ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 11:11 IST

Chennai Super Kings

Returning to the Indian Premier League after a two-year hiatus, the Chennai Super Kings provided their fans much to rejoice.

This comeback will be cherished for years to come by the fans of the Yellow Army. Captained by the charismatic MS Dhoni, the Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the much-anticipated final of the eleventh edition, at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

This is Chennai's third IPL title and thereby they equalled the Mumbai Indians' record for the most number of titles. Let us now relive the magical moments of the Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich tournament.

#3 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Navi Mumbai - 2010 IPL final

The 2010 IPL winners- CSK

It was the Chennai Super Kings' second IPL final appearance. Batting first, they posted a challenging total of 168-5 in 20 overs, thanks to "Mr. IPL" Suresh Raina, who scored 57*(35) against an attack comprising of the fiery Lasith Malinga, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh. His crucial knock included three fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 162.86.

Sachin Tendulkar who was excellent throughout the season, and in this match, he scored a solid 48 (45) during the Mumbai Indians' chase. After Sachin's dismissal, Kieron Pollard took the initiative to take Mumbai closer to the total, only to be dismissed in the 19th over. Eventually, the Mumbai Indians fell short of the target by 22 runs, finishing at 146-9 in 20 overs.

The Chennai Super Kings thereby won their first ever IPL title by defeating the Men in Blue. Sachin Tendulkar received the Orange Cap in the season.

Scores: Chennai Super Kings 168-5 (20 overs) beat Mumbai Indians 146-9 (20 overs)

Player of the match: Suresh Raina (CSK)