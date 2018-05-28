Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Three enthralling Chennai Super Kings moments in the history of IPL

CSK fans will remember these glorious moments for eternity.

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 11:11 IST
584

Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings

Returning to the Indian Premier League after a two-year hiatus, the Chennai Super Kings provided their fans much to rejoice.

This comeback will be cherished for years to come by the fans of the Yellow Army. Captained by the charismatic MS Dhoni, the Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the much-anticipated final of the eleventh edition, at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

This is Chennai's third IPL title and thereby they equalled the Mumbai Indians' record for the most number of titles. Let us now relive the magical moments of the Chennai Super Kings in the cash-rich tournament.

#3 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Navi Mumbai - 2010 IPL final

The 2010 IPL winners- CSK
The 2010 IPL winners- CSK

It was the Chennai Super Kings' second IPL final appearance. Batting first, they posted a challenging total of 168-5 in 20 overs, thanks to "Mr. IPL" Suresh Raina, who scored 57*(35) against an attack comprising of the fiery Lasith Malinga, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh. His crucial knock included three fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 162.86.

Sachin Tendulkar who was excellent throughout the season, and in this match, he scored a solid 48 (45) during the Mumbai Indians' chase. After Sachin's dismissal, Kieron Pollard took the initiative to take Mumbai closer to the total, only to be dismissed in the 19th over. Eventually, the Mumbai Indians fell short of the target by 22 runs, finishing at 146-9 in 20 overs. 

The Chennai Super Kings thereby won their first ever IPL title by defeating the Men in Blue. Sachin Tendulkar received the Orange Cap in the season. 

Scores: Chennai Super Kings 168-5 (20 overs) beat Mumbai Indians 146-9 (20 overs)

Player of the match: Suresh Raina (CSK)

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Suresh Raina
Page 1 of 3 Next
IPL: Chennai Super Kings- 10 years of the Yellow fever
RELATED STORY
3 times the Chennai Super Kings set the IPL auctions on fire
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 : The legendary players of Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Rating the Chennai Super Kings squad ahead of...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Chennai Super Kings's first ever IPL XI- Where are...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 of the most memorable Chennai Super Kings...
RELATED STORY
5 Chennai Super Kings players to watch out for in IPL 2018
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Chennai Super Kings can win the IPL this year
RELATED STORY
IPL: Chennai Super Kings' all-time XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings squad analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Yesterday
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018