Three Overseas Stars CSK could drop for IPL 2019

These players might lose their contract for next season.

On expected grounds, the Chennai Super Kings inclusion in the 2018 edition of the IPL added a sense of euphoria and intrigue to the tournament. Almost every game that CSK played throughout the season was met with humongous support from the fans all over the country.

And the 'Men in Yellow' did not disappoint either. With individual brilliance and match-winning performance in virtually every game, spearheaded by 'Thala' MS Dhoni, who has led from the front, both with the bat (455 runs in 15 matches) and also with his technical acumen, CSK has stormed into the finals for a record seventh time.

That said, there have been few International stars who did not live up to expectations, and might be left out next season.

Here's my compilation:

#3 Mark Wood

Wood featured in just a solitary game

The tall and a hit-the-deck right-handed English fast bowler, Mark Wood, was racked up by the Chennai Super Kings at the 2018 IPL Auctions at the base price of ₹1.50 Crore.

But the English fast bowler featured in just a solitary game (tournament opener vs. MI), in which he conceded 49 runs and went wicketless. Wood sat out for the next nine games that CSK played and eventually cut short his campaign, in a bid to prepare for the English summer.

With CSK having struggled for quality pace options, Wood might face having his spot in jeopardy from the 2019 set-up.