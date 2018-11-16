Three teams that can pick Maxwell for IPL 2019

Which teams will eye on Maxwell for the coming IPL season?

Glenn Maxwell, one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket, has been consistently underperforming for the past two years. It is quite surprising to see someone who can turn the game on its head within no time, struggling this hard to get into the groove. His poor run of form has resulted in his exclusion from the national team and now his IPL 11 franchise has released him ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

The Aussie all-rounder was drafted in by Delhi Daredevils for a whopping sum of Rs 9 Crores during the IPL 2018 Auction. The 30-year-old was expected to set the stage on fire, but Maxwell failed to repay the faith Delhi had him by scoring a mere total of 169 runs at an under par average of 14.08 in 12 innings.

Immensely disappointed by his poor returns in the last IPL, Delhi Daredevils have taken a huge decision to release him ahead of the 2019 IPL Auction. Now with most of the teams looking almost settled, it will be fascinating to see which franchise will try to pick Maxwell in the auction. So, let us now take a look at three such teams who can pick the big-hitting all-rounder when he goes into the 2019 Auction.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Despite releasing Gautam Gambhir ahead of the 2018 Auction, the Dinesh Karthik-led team did extremely well to reach the playoffs. But the one issue that haunted the KKR last season was the injury scare of Andre Russell. With their premier all-rounder being injury prone, KKR will look to find a player like Maxwell who can up the ante at will. Maxwell is also more than handy with his off-spin, which will help KKR when their regular bowlers leak runs and can also be used as a pinch-hitter.

He has already shown that he can also open the innings. With Sunil Narine not being that good with the bat these days, Maxwell can be used as an opening partner alongside Chris Lynn. It will be interesting to see if KKR goes for Maxwell in the upcoming auction.

