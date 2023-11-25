Throwback to when Ravindra Jadeja was banned from IPL 2010 after trade talks

The player transfers and the auctions are a huge part in making the Indian Premier League (IPL) what it is, apart from the stellar cricketing action and the fusion of talent from all corners of the world. Retention and releases are part and parcel of the competition, with now the trade window also being utilised by the franchises to conduct some shrewd business.

However, according to the guidelines, players can only enter negotiations with other franchises over a potential trade move if the current franchise has agreed for a release. Unfortunately, Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja found that out the hard way.

Ravindra Jadeja was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals following his heroics at the 2008 U-19 World Cup. The all-rounder had a solid debut season, playing a solid role in the franchise's illustrious campaign ending with the title. Impressed by his performances in the 2008 edition which included 135 runs at a strike rate of 131.06, RR offered a two-year deal to Jadeja.

The player, however, wanted a pay rise in the new contract, but the franchise stated clearly that the authorities were strict over the regulations. As a result. Jadeja demanded a one-year contract instead of a two-year one.

He also began negotiating with other franchises while still being under contract with RR. This was an innate breach of the player guidelines, and the authorities did not take the misdemeanour lightly by any means. For his offences, Ravindra Jadeja was handed a one-year ban from the competition, resulting in him missing out on the 2010 edition.

The IPL had released a statement which read:

“The ban was on account of Ravindra Jadeja not signing the renewal contract with the Rajasthan Royals and attempting, instead to negotiate a larger financial contract with some of the other franchises. Thus, resulting in a serious non-adherence to the IPL player guidelines.”

The-then IPL commissioner Lalit Modi spoke about the punishment handed to Jadeja. He said in an official statement:

"The IPL governing council has arrived at this decision after due deliberations done after taking into account Ravindra Jadeja's representation to the president of the BCCI and a further representation by the Rajasthan Royals."

He added:

"The player guidelines laid out by the governing council of the IPL are sacrosanct and all players will need to strictly adhere to the same. We will not tolerate any player playing games or blackmailing any teams or the IPL/BCCI in any manner."

Since then, there have been no breaches over players negotiating with other franchises while still being under contract with a team.

Ravindra Jadeja made a resounding comeback to win three IPL titles

The all-rounder turned his career around following the ban, becoming one of the best players for Team India as well as in the IPL. After missing out on the 2010 edition, he was roped in by the Kochi Tuskers Kerala for the 2011 edition. The turning point came with his acquisition by the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the 2012 season.

He was part of the Gujarat Lions franchise for two years when CSK were suspended. But his second spell with CSK from 2018, has resulted in three title wins, including the most recent one in 2023. He has not featured in the player auction since 2012, with CSK retaining him at every possible opportunity.

Ahead of the 2022 mega-auction, he was retained as their number one choice player, giving him a salary of ₹16 crore. As a result, he is the highest paid player of the franchise, and one of the highest paid players in the entire league.