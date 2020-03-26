×
Time we realise what we have done to nature: Rohit Sharma talks about pandemic, IPL and more

  • Out of action since the past two months, Sharma said that he was really missing the game
  • Sharma addressed the nation and said that it is important to be disciplined during these times.
Kingshuk Kusari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 26 Mar 2020, 18:41 IST

Rohit Sharma and KP took to Instagram and had a fun session.
Rohit Sharma and KP took to Instagram and had a fun session.

"The nature is healing itself, and it is time we realise what we have done," said Rohit Sharma in a candid chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Instagram live.

With both the players in self-isolation due to the lockdown in their respective countries, the conversed on a variety of topics, including, housework, IPL and the importance of wildlife conservation. Sharma and KP indulged in a fun conversation interrupted on and off by Rohit's daughter Samaira and his national teammate Yuzvendra Chahal, with the latter barging the session with questions.

Talking about what he has been up to during the national lockdown, Sharma said that he has been tremendously busy in housework and how it is tougher than it looks.


"Cleaning the house is not easy, took me two and a half hours to do that," he told KP.

Sharma further added that he has realised during the lockdown how it is important to spend time with his family.


"Now I realise it is so important to spend some time with your family because they want us to be with them," he added.

With the city put to a standstill, Sharma said that he cannot hear anything but the birds.

When asked about how much he is missing cricket after being out for two and a half months due to injury, Sharma said that he was really missing the game and wanted to play the Indian Premier League. While he believed that the IPL would take place this year once the pandemic is under control, Sharma spoke about the signings Mumbai made this year and what was he looking forward to.


"I was really looking forward to Trent Boult playing in the team. Along with Bumrah, Boult would have made a lethal combination," he said.
Before signing off Sharma addressed the nation and spoke on the importance of being disciplined at the moment.


"It is important for us to be a bit disciplined at this point, and this is the time to show the country that you are doing something for it," he signed off.
Published 26 Mar 2020, 18:38 IST
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma
