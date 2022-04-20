“To teach slum kids how to play cricket was not an idea, it was a dream” - Slum Cricket League founder Rajesh Pundir on Ep.1 of Dream Big Stories

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is on in full flow. However, do you know that, India is also home to the Slum Cricket League? The idea was the brain child of Rajesh Pundir, who decided to give slum kids in Delhi a platform to explore their talent in the gentleman’s game.

Since 2015, Pundir has trained more than 770 kids in cricket in more than 10 slums in the Delhi NCR region.

Asked how he came up with the unique idea, Pundir revealed that the thought came to his mind when he was running a school in a Delhi slum in 2014. He spoke about the project in depth in Episode 1 of Dream Big Stories, a project by SK Brand Studio powered by Dream11.

“I noticed young boys playing cricket in the bylanes. I motivated them and coached them in cricket. They played like professionals at a big ground on a pitch, wearing pads, gloves and helmets. We saw tears of joy in the eyes of those kids and their parents.”

Pundir added that the emotional reactions gave him further motivation to support the kids, so that they could realize their dreams. He added -

“We organized a tournament for them called the Slum Cricket League. They got a lot of honor and respect because of which they got an entry into a club. The news was covered by the print media as well. All of us were overjoyed, so we have continued to organize cricket tournaments to this day.”

Pundir described teaching slum kids the gentleman’s game as his dream. He said -

“To teach slum kids how to play cricket was not an idea, it was a dream. When I saw them playing cricket, I felt could make their dream mine and help make it come true. With the right grooming, they might even play for India someday.”

The coach is a big fan of Gautam Gambhir and revealed that, thanks to the Slum Cricket League, he got a chance to meet his idol. Pundir said -

“My idol and favorite player is Gautam Gambhir fan. Because of Slum Cricket League, Gautam Gambhir invited me to his program. That was the happiest day of my life.”

Pundir’s vision and mission is a shining example of dreaming big and achieving what you crave for, against all odds.

