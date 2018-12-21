Top 10 Highest Salaried Players in IPL Till Date

Where do these stalwarts of Indian Cricket stand in this list? Find out!

Since its inception in 2008, the Indian Premier League has been one of the most popular cricketing leagues across the world. The participation of players from all parts of the cricketing world has been making this cash-rich league a huge success over the years. The motto of the IPL inscribed on the IPL trophy reads "Where talent meets opportunity". Yes, the Indian Premier League has been one of the biggest platforms for the young talents from all parts of the world to showcase their talent.

While the young players participate in this league to unveil their potential to the cricketing world, almost all the top Indian players make themselves available to the T20 extravaganza every season. Given the amount of money involved in it, they only are the biggest earners from the Indian Premier League over all the 12 editions of the Indian T20 league.

On that note, let us now take a look at the top 10 earners thus from the Indian Premier League:

#10 Sunil Narine ( INR 70.24 Crores)

The mystery spinner from West Indies ranks 10th in the list of top 10 earners from the Indian Premier League With INR 70.24 Crores. The Caribbean is the second highest earned foreigner in the IPL. Narine has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.5 Crores. for the coming season.

Sunil Narine has started his IPL journey in 2012 with Kolkata Knight Riders and has been representing the same franchise in all the IPL editions since then. The Trinidad & Tobago-born off-spinner has thus far featured in 98 IPL matches scoring 628 runs at an average of 17.44 with the bat and scalping 112 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.54 with the ball.

#9 Robin Uthappa (INR 72.27 Crores)

One of the most prominent figures in the Indian Premier League Robin Utthapa takes number nine in the list and with the total IPL salary of INR 72.27 Crores. The Karnataka batsman has been retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 6.4 Crores this season.

The 33-year-old has been associated with the Indian Premier League since its inaugural edition itself. Uthappa has represented Mumbai Indians in 2008 and his home franchise, RCB, in 2009 before moving to Pune Warriors in 2011. He was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at the 2014 auctions. Since then Uthappa has been with KKR.

The elegant right-hander has thus far played 165 IPL matches, scoring 4129 runs at an average of 28.69 and a strike rate of 131.71.

