×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 25 Cricket Instagram Posts of the Week :  24 November 2018

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24 Nov 2018, 14:20 IST

MS Dhoni and Ziva rocked the internet with their latest video
MS Dhoni and Ziva rocked the internet with their latest video

We come to an end to an incredible week in the world of cricket. New Zealand showed us why Test cricket is the best format of the game even today and Australia made headlines by halting India's T20I series winning streak at 7.

The cricketers set the social networking site, Instagram abuzz with their photos and videos and here are the top 25 posts of the week -

#25 Bhangra in NZ dressing room

The New Zealand test team featured 3 Indian origin players and with a lot of NZ players featuring in the IPL, the team celebrated their victory over Pakistan by performing Bhangra (Punjabi folk dance) in their dressing room. Ahmedabad born Jeet Raval shared this video.

#24 Virender Sehwag's Flashback Friday

View this post on Instagram

#flashbackfriday #whatatime #teamindia

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag uploaded a photo of him posing for a photograph wearing formals along with legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The Indian stalwart captioned the picture with the #FlashbackFriday.

#23 Indian fans in Melbourne

View this post on Instagram

Three cheers for #TeamIndia 😎🇮🇳

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

The Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle shared a picture of some die-hard Indian fans wearing the Indian jerseys and some wrapped in Indian flags enjoying the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Unfortunately, rain played the role of a villain in the 2nd T20I as India missed a golden opportunity to level the series.

#22 Australia's dominance continues in the Women's WT20

The Australian Women's team knocked out the defending champions and the hosts of the ICC Women's WT20 2018 West Indies and qualified for Sunday's final. Cricket Australia sent a congratulatory message to the team with a post on Instagram.

#21 Dale Steyn's Black Friday

View this post on Instagram

black friday

A post shared by 🔘 (@dalesteyn) on

South African speedster Dale Steyn who recently made his return to international cricket showed his unique way of celebrating Black Friday.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
T10 Cricket League 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Team India MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Why Kohli is my Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
3 knockout games where Virat Kohli could not get his team...
RELATED STORY
5 Records that Virat Kohli can break before he retires
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Virat Kohli's success can be attributed to...
RELATED STORY
3 Players who stepped up their game under Virat Kohli's...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's career team-mates XI so far
RELATED STORY
All you need to know about Anil Kumble's "Power Bat"...
RELATED STORY
What happened to U-19 captains after Virat Kohli?
RELATED STORY
IPL: Three players that Royal Challengers Bangalore...
RELATED STORY
'I was a total wreck', Kohli recalls lowest phase of his...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us