Top 25 Cricket Instagram Posts of the Week : 24 November 2018

MS Dhoni and Ziva rocked the internet with their latest video

We come to an end to an incredible week in the world of cricket. New Zealand showed us why Test cricket is the best format of the game even today and Australia made headlines by halting India's T20I series winning streak at 7.

The cricketers set the social networking site, Instagram abuzz with their photos and videos and here are the top 25 posts of the week -

#25 Bhangra in NZ dressing room

The New Zealand test team featured 3 Indian origin players and with a lot of NZ players featuring in the IPL, the team celebrated their victory over Pakistan by performing Bhangra (Punjabi folk dance) in their dressing room. Ahmedabad born Jeet Raval shared this video.

#24 Virender Sehwag's Flashback Friday

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag uploaded a photo of him posing for a photograph wearing formals along with legends Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The Indian stalwart captioned the picture with the #FlashbackFriday.

#23 Indian fans in Melbourne

The Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle shared a picture of some die-hard Indian fans wearing the Indian jerseys and some wrapped in Indian flags enjoying the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Unfortunately, rain played the role of a villain in the 2nd T20I as India missed a golden opportunity to level the series.

#22 Australia's dominance continues in the Women's WT20

The Australian Women's team knocked out the defending champions and the hosts of the ICC Women's WT20 2018 West Indies and qualified for Sunday's final. Cricket Australia sent a congratulatory message to the team with a post on Instagram.

#21 Dale Steyn's Black Friday

South African speedster Dale Steyn who recently made his return to international cricket showed his unique way of celebrating Black Friday.

