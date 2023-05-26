Top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who are featuring in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second time this year, have made it to the playoffs again. They ended third in the league stage of IPL 2023 with 17 points, winning eight and losing five matches, while one of their games did not produce any results.

LSG began their IPL 2023 journey with an impressive 50-run drubbing of Delhi Capitals (DC) before going down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 12 runs in their next match. Some of their big wins in the league stage came against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali (56 runs) and by seven wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad.

Lucknow were also involved in some close wins. They registered a one-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bengaluru, beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five runs in Lucknow, before concluding the league stage with a one-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Overall, LSG have had another impressive season. Here’s a look at their top 3 Sar Utha Ke Jiyo moments of IPL 2023, powered by HDFCLife.com.

#3 Mark Wood (5/14 vs DC)

LSG fast bowler Mark Wood blew away DC with exceptional figures of 5/14 from his four overs in his franchise’s opening match of IPL 2023 in Lucknow. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Lucknow posted 193/6 on the board. Wood’s brilliant bowling then secured victory by 50 runs for LSG. The England pacer cleaned up Prithvi Shaw (12) and Mitchell Marsh (0) off consecutive deliveries and went on to add the scalps of Sarfaraz Khan (4), Axar Patel (16) and Chetan Sakariya (4) to complete a memorable five-wicket haul.

There were some question marks when Wood was purchased by LSG. However, the franchise have invested their time and energy in him, knowing very well the kind of talent he possesses. A smart investor plans for the future, like LSG have done with Wood. Trust HDFC Life’s investment plans to get rewarded with great returns.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (62 off 19 vs RCB)

LSG’s swashbuckling batter Nicholas Pooran hammered 62 off only 19 balls in his team’s thrilling one-wicket win over RCB in Bengaluru. Batting first, Bangalore did a good job of posting 212/2 in their 20 overs. Pooran’s splendid innings then offered protection to LSG from what could have been a defeat in a big chase. The left-handed batter struck four fours and seven sixes, racing to a half-century off only 15 balls.

Pooran added 84 for the sixth wicket with Ayush Badoni (30 off 24) to pave the way for a famous LSG win. At one point in the chase, Lucknow were in big trouble at 23/3, but Pooran saved them with a brilliant innings.

#1 Marcus Stoinis (89* off 47 vs MI)

LSG’s batting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis scored a terrific 89* off only 47 balls in an IPL 2023 league encounter against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow. MI opted to bat first after winning the toss did well to reduce LSG to 35/3 before Stoinis lifted them to a competitive total of 177/3, with some help from skipper Krunal Pandya (49 retired hurt). The burly Aussie struck four fours and as many as eight sixes to transfer the pressure on the opposition and put Mumbai’s bowlers under the pump.

The bowlers then held MI to 172/5 to ensure Stoinis' heroics resulted in a win for LSG. With 368 runs in the league stage at a strike rate of 150.20, Stoinis has been insurance of success for his franchise, bailing them out of multiple challenges.

