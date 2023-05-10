Top 3 iconic matches in the IPL between CSK and DC

Calling the encounter between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) a "David versus Goliath" battle in the IPL an understatement. It's not on the basis of their current squads but their performance over the 16 years of the IPL so far.

CSK have made the most playoffs appearances - 11 times - and have lifted the title four times. On the contrary, Delhi is among those teams that have never won the trophy, with their IPL 2020 final appearance being their best performance so far.

Although both teams have had contrasting performances so far this season in IPL 2023, this doesn't discount the fact that these two teams have been involved in some memorable matches which have kept the fans on their toes.

On that note, let's look at some of the iconic matches played between CSK and DC in the IPL so far.

3 iconic matches played between CSK and DC in the IPL

#3. 30th Match, Pune, 2018

In a humdinger of a match, it was CSK who held their nerves to clinch the two points.

With CSK openers Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis going all guns blazing, it looked like they would out bat DC, but three quick wickets meant they needed to rethink their total once again.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni then arrived at the crease and counter-attacked the DC bowlers, smoking five sixes and two fours to score a 22-ball 51*, which ensured his team finished with a strong total of 211/4.

DC soon found themselves struggling to keep and thinking about saving their NRR as they lost four wickets for just 74 runs inside the ninth over. But Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar put the CSK bowlers back under pressure with a quickfire partnership of 88 runs to give their team a glimmer of hope.

But despite getting hammered, the CSK bowlers maintained their composure and ensured that their team won the match by a slanderous margin of 13 runs.

#2. 50th Match, Dubai, 2021

Run scoring was never going to be easy on the Dubai surface, which was conducive to the spinners in the later phase of the innings with the ball coming onto the bat nicely in the first 10 overs.

Chennai's batsmen learned this the hard way when they found themselves reeling at 62/4 inside 10 overs.

What followed next was a spin batting masterclass from the experienced Ambati Rayudu, who compiled a measured inning of 55 runs, propelling the total to 136/5, which was 10-15 runs short of the par score.

Delhi's innings was going nowhere until Shikhar Dhawan smashed 6, 4, 4, 6 off Deepak Chahar in the fifth over to provide the required impetus to the inning. But regular wickets meant DC found themselves struggling at 99/6 in 15 overs.

With 28 required off 18 deliveries, came the turning point of the game when Krishnappa Gowtham dropped Shimron Hetmyer, who guided DC to victory in the 20th over.

#1. 3rd Match, Chepauk, IPL 2015

It was the usual slow and sluggish surface of Chepauk Stadium, where Chennai used to strangle the batsmen with their quality spinners in previous seasons.

Opting to bat first on a surface that would get slower and slower with the passage of play, CSK skipper MS Dhoni won half the battle for his team. But they still needed to bat well and post a score to 150.

The slowness of the pitch forced the CSK batsmen to play percentage cricket, and that resulted in them batting at SR close to 120. With useful contributions from Faf Du Plessis, Ravindra Jadeja, and skipper Dhoni, Chennai posted a competitive but tricky total of 150/7.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the Delhi batsmen to chase the total, and they needed to capitalize on the powerplay. But Ashish Nehra had other ideas. He destroyed the Delhi top order, reducing them to 39/3 inside the powerplay.

Albie Morkel and Kedar Jadhav did show some resistance but could not maintain the required run rate, which resulted in them losing their wickets at regular intervals.

Morkel did play some shots in the end, but they were insufficient, as Delhi lost the match by a solitary run in what was a thriller of a match.

