Top 3 Mohammed Shami moments in the IPL

Mohammed Shami has played 10 seasons of the Indian Premier League (IPL) since making his debut in 2013. Across 10 seasons, he has played for four franchises - Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, and Gujarat Kings - and has picked up 127 wickets in 110 matches.

Shami has been a potent weapon with the new ball and also at the death in the IPL and has an exceptional economy rate of 8.44 and a decent average of 26.86.

On the occasion of Shami's 33rd birthday, here is a look at his top three moments in the IPL:

#1. Winning the purple cap in IPL 2023

Expand Tweet

Shami has been a work-horse pacer in IPL since making his debut. He has been a consistent performer with the ball and has contributed to the success of his team on numerous occasions.

IPL 2023 brought out the best in Shami, finishing as the highest wicket-taker and winning the purple cap award. He picked up 28 wickets from 17 matches at an exceptional average of 18.64. He was instrumental in getting the Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2023 final, where they ended up as runners-up.

Winning the purple cap in IPL 2023 is an exceptional achievement for Shami and a feather in the cap for the pacer.

#2. Being part of a victorious IPL team

The Gujarat Titans acquired Shami in the auction ahead of IPL 2022 and the pacer did not disappoint. Shami was the highest wicket-taker for his team in that edition and led them to glory in their very first IPL season.

In 16 matches, Shami bagged 20 wickets at an average of 24.40 and an economy rate of 8. He was the eighth-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022.

Shami was the go-to bowler for skipper Hardik Pandya whenever he needed a wicket and the pacer made his experience count.

#3. Two four-wicket hauls in a single edition of the IPL

The Indian pacer picked up four wickets on two occasions in IPL 2023.

Expand Tweet

He was at his lethal best against the Delhi Capitals on May 2, 2023 in Ahmedabad. He picked up four wickets in his first three overs. His victims were Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey and Priyam Garg. He ended up with impressive figures of 4-11 from his four overs.

He picked up another four-wicket haul against the Sunrisers Hyderabad a few days later and ended up with figures of 4-21. He dismissed Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen in the said innings.