Top 3 partnerships between KL Rahul & Quinton de Kock in the IPL ft. 2024 vs CSK

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat the Chennai Super Kings by eight wickets in the 34th match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 19, Friday.

CSK batted first and set up a decent total of 176/6 on the board, which LSG chased down quite comfortably. One of the reasons behind LSG chasing these runs down was the 134-run opening partnership between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock.

The duo have been at the forefront of the LSG batting unit and ensured that little harm comes to the rest of the batters' way as long as they are around.

In this listicle, we take a look at the top three partnerships between Rahul and de Kock in the IPL.

#1 210 runs vs KKR in 2022

The highest partnership that Rahul and de Kock have stitched together is the 210 runs against KKR in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Batting first at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Rahul and his partner batted all twenty overs and did not even seem like getting out. LSG set up a total of 210 for no loss on the board, with de Kock scoring a brilliant ton (140* off 70 balls) and Rahul helping himself to a modest half-century (68* off 51 balls).

Tim Southee, Andre Russell, and Varun Chakarvarthy bore the brunt of this onslaught for KKR.

In response, the Kolkata-based franchise came within two runs of chasing the total down, fueled by half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Sam Billings and a late assault by Rinku Singh.

#2 134 runs vs CSK in 2024

Rahul and de Kock put up their second-highest partnership when they scored 134 runs together against CSK at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

CSK batted first and put up a more than decent total of 176/6 in their quota of 20 overs. LSG, however, chased these runs down within 19 overs, thanks to the opening partnership from Rahul and de Kock.

Although both got out this time, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis, coming in at number three and four respectively, finished the game for the Super Giants. Quinton de Kock scored 54, while Rahul departed after making a well-constructed 82.

#3 99 runs vs CSK in 2022

The third-highest partnership put up by KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock also came against CSK, albeit in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

CSK batted first at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and put up a respectable total of 210/7 on the board. Robin Uthappa top scored with an even 50 right at the top of the order, while Shivam Dube too played a decent hand with a 30-ball 49.

In reply, however, LSG had it far too easy with Rahul and de Kock putting up a 99-run opening stand. While Rahul eventually got out for 40, de Kock carried on to score 61 off 45 deliveries.

Evin Lewis then walked out to bat at number four and smashed a 23-ball 55 to seal the deal for his team.

