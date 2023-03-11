Top 3 stars who were scouted by Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians (MI) have earned a reputation for being arguably the best scouting franchise in the world given the number of talented players they have unleashed on the biggest of stages.

Another such star has been left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who just cannot stop taking wickets in WPL 2023. She has already picked up nine scalps in three games and is the holder of the Purple Cap at the moment.

The IPL has also seen some unknown youngsters from MI like Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, etc. take the tournament by storm and prove just how good the franchise is with their scouting.

On that note, let's take a look at the three star players that Mumbai Indians have scouted:

#3 Jasprit Bumrah

In 2013, when a young Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Virat Kohli on his IPL debut, not many would have thought that they were seeing a superstar in the making. Interestingly, Bumrah didn't play much for Mumbai until the IPL 2017 season, meaning that he made his India debut having played just a handful of IPL games. This showed just how impactful his performances were.

Rising from the shadows of the great Lasith Malinga, Bumrah soon became one of the best T20 bowlers in the world. His success also translated into Test cricket as he became an all-format superstar. This is why him not being available in the IPL 2023 season is a huge blow for the Mumbai Indians.

Bumrah is facing a tough time as he has been out of action since September 2022 with a back injury. He has reportedly undergone surgery and is in a race against time to get fit for the ODI World Cup. He is an important asset for India and they will be hopeful that Bumrah recovers in time for the marquee event later this year.

#2 Hardik Pandya

Like Jasprit Bumrah, MI signed a hidden gem named Hardik Pandya during the IPL 2015 auction for just INR 1 lakh. A seam-bowling all-rounder has always been a rare commodity in India and so Hardik's performances in the initial few seasons for the Mumbai Indians really brought him into the limelight.

Gradually, he became the main part of the 'engine room' for Mumbai Indians alongside Kieron Pollard and brother Krunal Pandya. Hardik was groomed into one of the most fearsome strikers of the ball in the world and also became an incredible utility bowler.

After leaving MI, Hardik captained the Gujarat Titans to an IPL title in their maiden season. He also leads India's T20I team and that just shows how he has matured into a reliable player as well as a leader.

#1 Marco Jansen

Arguably one of MI's most interesting finds through scouting has been South African all-rounder Marco Jansen. He was picked by MI in the IPL 2021 auction, raising quite a few eyebrows. This was because not many knew much about what the youngster had to offer.

He didn't play many games for Mumbai, but the talent was there to see as he had the potential to be a great all-rounder. Jansen had an incredible Test series against India at home and became an overnight sensation.

While many had doubts over Jansen's white-ball credentials, his all-round show for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the inaugural SA20 season silenced his critics. Jansen has now become a regular for the Proteas across formats and the Mumbai Indians probably deserve credit for spotting that potential early on.

