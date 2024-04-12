Top 5 best bowling figures vs RCB in the IPL ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians (MI) secured a seven-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 25 of IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (April 11).

MI are now on a six-game winning streak against RCB in Wankhede, since the Bengaluru-based franchise last won against them at this venue in 2015.

Batting first, RCB had an impressive platform built by Faf du Plessis (61) and Rajat Patidar (50). Thereafter, Dinesh Karthik (53*) provided a finishing touch to help them post 196 on the board.

In response, Ishan Kishan (69) and Rohit Sharma (38) stitched a 101-run stand to gain an upper hand in the game. Thereafter, Suryakumar Yadav (52) and Hardik Pandya (21*) continued the momentum to pave the way for MI to seal the game in less than 16 overs.

On that note, let's check out the five-best bowling figures recorded by bowlers against RCB in IPL history.

#5 Varun Chakravarthy - 4/15, IPL 2023

In the ninth game of the 2023 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Eden Gardens. RCB's decision to field first seemed sensible at start, as KKR were reduced to 47/3. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57) and Rinku Singh (46) put the team back on track for a strong total.

Thereafter, Shardul Thakur (68) was relentless with his hitting, as KKR went on to post 204. In response, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave a positive start to the visitors.

Nevertheless, the spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma created havoc to bundle out RCB for 123. Chakravarthy returned with figures of 4/15, while taking wickets of Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel and Akash Deep.

#4 Dhawal Kulkarni - 4/14, 2016

The all-important Qualifier 1 of IPL 2016 saw Gujarat Lions taking on the Bengaluru-based franchise. Batting first, the Lions were all-out for 158.

In response, Dhawal Kulkarni secured a triple strike in quick succession to send back Virat Kohlil, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Although he came back in his second spell to dismiss Sachin Baby, AB de Villiers (73*) guided RCB to win the game.

Kulkarni finished with figures of 4/14 in four overs, with a single maiden.

#3 Mohammad Nabi - 4/11, IPL 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad slammed 231 against RCB in March 2019, with Jonny Bairstow and David Warner hitting centuries.

Then, the Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, was sensational with his performances to dismiss Parthiv Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, AB de Villiers and Shivam Dube. He ended with figures of 4/11 in four overs and helped Hyderabad to win by 118 runs.

#2 Ashish Nehra - 4/10, IPL 2015

In 20th game of IPL 2015, Chennai Super Kings met Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Invited to bat first, CSK set up a target of 182 for RCB, courtesy of Suresh Raina (62).

Then, Manvinder Bisla provided a good start to the team, but was dismissed by Ashish Nehra in the fourth over. The same over witnessed Nehra breaching defense of Rilee Rossouw. He went on to take wickets of Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel, and registered figures of 4/10 in four overs. The Super Kings managed to win the game by 27 runs.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - 5/21, IPL 2024

In the recent encounter on Thursday, April 11, Mumbai pacer Jasprit Bumrah gave an account of his extraordinary skills, as he finished with figures of 5/21 in four overs. The right-arm pacer picked up key wickets of Kohli and Du Plessis; however, RCB managed to post a mammoth total of 196.

Nevertheless, the quickfire knocks from Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped Mumbai to win the game easily.