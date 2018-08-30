Top 5 Performances of Hardik Pandya

The man of the hour, Hardik Pandya has recently responded to his critics in a most appreciable way, a response in form of a brilliant performance. These kind of responses are the ones highly expected from every sportsman.

The lanky, brash bloke with a supposedly 'cool' hairstyle from Baroda was the answer for India's quench for a fast-bowling all-rounder after experimenting with many, starting from Stuart Binny to Rishi Dhawan. Despite being known mostly for his swagger charisma, in vogue with the modern day cricket, the young lad has got into the core part of the Indian Cricket team in all formats of the game within a span of 3 years. The proof that a Mohawk hairdo or tattoos all over body won't do any slouch to the game is Hardik Pandya's career growth. Though he has often been referred to as the next Kapil Dev or Indian Kallis, he wants himself to be known as Hardik Pandya, free from comparisons.

Now let us take a look at Pandya's major breakthroughs

#5 May 2015

Hardik Pandya chases down 30 from last 2 overs successfully

30 needed from 12 balls, Mumbai Indians were at the jaws of defeat with half the side back in the pavilion against Chennai Super Kings, who are always at their best in their own den, Chepauk. Pawan Negi was with the ball who himself wouldn't have dreamt that he would be bowling the 19th over if not for Dhoni's instincts. Negi tossed up a loopy ball and the crowd went into silence. That was the first six over to the roof out of two more which followed in the same over, making it an easy win for MI.

That match-winning 8-ball 21 runs knock at the internationally acclaimed glamourous event not only boosted his confidence but also earned him lauds from then MI's coach Ricky Ponting.

"I have actually got quite close to Pandya since I started in this job, he is fearless and has lots of very good skills. He is going to be a very good cricketer going forward and is someone I am excited to continue to work with."

These were the words from Ponting on Pandya's heroics that ensured the win. This also marked the start of their winning streak which prolonged till the end of the tournament.

