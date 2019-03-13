Top 5 captains in the history of IPL

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.37K // 13 Mar 2019, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

M.S Dhoni would take on Virat Kohli in the season opener of 2019.

The biggest extravaganza in world cricket - the Indian Premier League will begin on 23rd March in Chennai with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This will be the 12th edition of the IPL.

Captaincy is an important part of the game. A great captain can make a team punch above its weight whereas an average captain might struggle to get his team together. Some of the lesser sides like the Rajasthan Royals have gone on to win the trophy with a strong leader like Shane Warne at the helm whereas teams like the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) have not been able to lift the trophy even once despite having strong squads over the years. We will take a look at 5 of the most successful captains in the IPL.

#5 David Warner (Delhi Daredevils, Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Warner was very impressive as Hyderabad's captain in the 2016 season

David Warner has been one of the most prolific batsmen in the history of IPL. The diminutive left-hander has scored 2824 runs at a healthy strike rate of 142. He also leads the chart for most fifties in the IPL with 36 fifties. Not only that, but Warner has also proved to be a successful captain in the T20 format. He has captained Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the past.

Although his stint with the Delhi side was not fruitful, he enjoyed great success with the Orange army. He led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL title in 2016. Warner led from the front with the bat and got his team home in some tricky situations during the 2016 season.

He was second on the list of most runs scored in the 2016 season with 848 runs to his name. Overall, he has captained in 47 matches, winning 26 of them. It is a very impressive number for a player who hasn’t captained a lot throughout his cricketing career.

Stats as captain:

Played: 47

Won: 26

Advertisement

Lost: 21

Win percentage: 55.31%