Top 5 fastest fifties in their first IPL innings ft. Angkrish Raghuvanshi

It is a dream for many cricketers to be a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, making an impression in the first game through their performances certainly helps them to be in the limelight.

In this regard, there have been some standout batters, who have been terrific at displaying their ball-striking abilities. To date, there have been 22 instances of players scoring half-centuries on their IPL debut.

On that note, let's take a look at the five fastest fifties by players in their first innings of the cash-rich league.

#5 Michael Hussey - 31 balls

The second match of IPL 2008 witnessed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off with the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Super Kings batted first, and had a fine start with Parthiv Patel and Matthew Hayden.

However, Michael Hussey was sensational on his IPL debut, completing his fifty off just 31 balls. The southpaw went on to score 116* off 54 balls to help CSK post 164 runs on the board. In reply, Punjab lost the game by 33 runs.

#4 Swapnil Asnodkar - 29 balls

In Match 18 of the inaugural season, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) were up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Royals batted first and were off to a flying start, with Swapnil Asnodkar sending balls to all corners of the park, as he cruised to a half-century off 29 balls.

The right-handed batter slammed 60 off 34 balls, paving the way for RR to post 196. Thereafter, the Knight Riders lost the game by 45 runs.

#3 Kyle Mayers - 28 balls

The IPL 2023 game between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) saw Kyle Mayers make his IPL debut. The Caribbean all-rounder smashed his way through the DC attack to complete his fifty off 28 balls.

Mayers mustered 73 off 38 balls, with two fours and seven sixes, which paved the way for LSG to a total of 193. In reply, DC could only score 143 in their stipulated 20 overs.

#2 Angkrish Raghuvanshi - 25 balls

The most recent IPL encounter between the Knight Riders and Capitals saw the former posting a mammoth total of 272 on the board. After Sunil Narine laid the foundation, debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi looked in sublime touch and continued KKR's momentum.

The 18-year-old played with positive intent, and demonstrated his brilliance all-round play. He completed his fifty off just 25 balls, and was dismissed on 54 off 27 balls.

#1 James Hopes - 24 balls

Punjab Kings all-rounder, James Hopes, gave an account of his batting talent, when he unleashed his aggressive intent against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 2 of IPL 2008. This is the same game that saw Hussey score 116* off 54.

Chasing a target of 241, Hopes opened for the team and powered the Kings to cross the score of 50 in less than six overs. He then went on to slam the fastest-ever fifty on debut off 24 balls in IPL history.

However, Hopes was dismissed for 71 off 33 balls, and the Kings could only score 207 and lost the match by 33 runs.