Top 5 funny Virat Kohli moments on and off the cricket field

Virat Kohli is the most popular cricketer on Instagram. The former Indian captain has earned a massive fan following due to his incredible performances on the field.

Kohli's lifestyle has also motivated many youngsters in the country. His fitness levels and commitment to his goal have inspired millions. While Kohli is a larger-than-life character in the sport, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star loves to keep a light atmosphere around him. He has been a part of many hilarious activities on and off the field.

Here's a top five list comprising some of Kohli's most hilarious moments.

#1 Virat Kohli mimics Jasprit Bumrah during the 2019 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is currently one of the best fast bowlers in the world. His unique action earned everyone's attention during the initial phase of his career. Even Virat Kohli seemed to love his action as he was spotted replicating it during a practice session.

Kohli bowled a delivery in the nets during the 2019 Cricket World Cup with Bumrah's action and then celebrated the way the fast bowler does.

#2 Virat Kohli tries to recreate Harbhajan Singh's bowling action

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh were members of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team and have a good friendship off the field.

The duo had a hilarious interaction during the 2020 home season. Harbhajan worked as a cricket expert for the host broadcaster at the time, whereas Kohli was the Indian skipper. Before the match began, Kohli was spotted hilariously copying Harbhajan's bowling style and attitude.

#3 An animated Kohli cheers for his bowlers ahead of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli has been the face of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise in the IPL, having led the team for many years. Ahead of IPL 2020, RCB organized a special session for the team's bowlers.

Named the 'Yorker Challenge', the Royal Challengers bowlers aimed to hit the yorkers right in the practice session. Kohli's hilarious reactions to every delivery in the above video were priceless and immediately went viral.

#4 Kohli shakes a leg with the Universe Boss

Kohli and Chris Gayle shared the RCB dressing room for seven seasons. They played a vital role in Bangalore's success from 2011 to 2017. The two have a great bonding, and their friendship was on display during an international series.

India toured West Indies for an ODI series in 2019. During one of the games, Kohli enjoyed his time with Gayle as the star Indian batter danced his heart out on the field.

#5 Kohli's dinosaur walk at home during the lockdown

Anushka Sharma @AnushkaSharma I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 I spotted .... A Dinosaur on the loose 🦖🦖🦖🤪🤪🤪 https://t.co/mrYkICDApw

Two years ago, the entire world came to a standstill due to the COVID-19 outbreak. IPL 2020 was postponed and all cricketers got a chance to spend some quality time with their family members at home.

In May 2020, Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma uploaded a funny video of the star Indian cricketer walking like a dinosaur. The clip has since received over 1.5 million views on Twitter, with more than 100,000 fans liking the tweet.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee