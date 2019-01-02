Top 5 happenings in cricket in 2018

Yasir Shah continued to impress for Pakistan

2018 just came to an end and it was a major year for cricket just like any other as a lot of major events took place. There were many memorable talking points like the Women's World T20, India's fast bowling rise in overseas conditions and impact of toss in Test victories.

In such regard, let us take a look at the five major happenings that took place in 2018 and how they managed to impact the cricket world.

#5 Yasir Shah became the fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets

Yasir Shah went past Clarrie Grimmett of Australia to achieve the feat of becoming the fastest bowler in history to claim 200 Test wickets. The Pakistani leg-spinner took just 33 matches to reach the landmark. In comparison, Grimmett had taken 36 matches to get to the milestone.

Yasir's 200th scalp came against New Zealand on December 3rd of 2018 in the Abu Dhabi Test. Before Yasir, the record of fastest to 200 Test wickets by a Pakistani bowler was held by Waqar Younis who had reached the landmark in 38 Tests.

