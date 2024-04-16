Top 5 highest team totals in all T20s ft. SRH in IPL 2024

Since the last decade, the advancement of the T20 format has certainly pushed the ceiling of possibilies for a batter.

Teams have started posting record totals or doing the unthinkable in terms of chasing down targets. The prime example of the latter was seen in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2014, when the Mumbai Indians chased down the target of 190 in less than 15 overs to qualify for the playoffs.

On that note, let's check out the five highest team totals in T20 history:

#5 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 277/3, 2024

Until last year, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) were not known for their batting strength, but they certainly have stepped on the gas this season with their positive intent. In Match 8 of IPL 2024, Abhishek Sharma (63 off 23) and Travis Head (62 off 24) wreaked havoc on the Mumbai Indians bowlers at the outset.

Then, Heinrich Klaasen (80* off 34) and Aiden Markram (42* off 28) did the rest of the work as SRH posted 277 and broke Royal Challengers Bengaluru's record score of 263/5 made in 2013.

In response, Mumbai were terrific as well, but could only score 246 and fell short by 31 runs.

#4 Afghanistan - 278/3, 2019

A bilateral T20I series in February 2019 between Afghanistan and Ireland took place Dehradun. In the second T20I, Afghanistan got off to a scintillating start through their openers Hazratullah Zazai (162 off 62) and Usman Ghani (73 off 48). Both batters were exceptional with their ball-striking abiliites as the Afghans reached a gargantual 278.

During the chase, skipper Paul Stirling (91 off 50) was also terrific, but the Irish could only manage 194 and lost by 84 runs.

#3 Czech Republic - 278/4, 2019

This Continental Cup 2019 fixture saw Czech Republic clashing with Turkey on August 30, 2019. Batting first, Sumit Pokhriyal (79) and Honey Gori (32) were impressive as they provided a strong start to the Czechs.

Then, Sudesh Wickramasekara slammed a sensational 104* off 36 balls with eight fours and 10 sixes to help the team post 278. Thereafter, Turkey were bundled out for a meager 21 as the Czech Republic won the game by a whopping 257 runs.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad - 287/3, 2024

Match 30 of IPL 2024 witnessed Sunrisers Hyderabad breaking their own record and smashing 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Batting first, Travis Head (102 off 41) and Abhishek Sharma (34) stitched together a 108-run stand in less than nine overs. Thereafter, Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31), Abdul Samad (37* off 10) and Aiden Markram (32* off 17) kept on piling on the runs at a rapid pace.

In reply, Dinesh Karthik (83 off 35) and Faf du Plessis (62 off 28) were commendable, but RCB fell short by 25 runs.

#1 Nepal - 314/3, 2023

In a preliminary game of the Asian Games 2023, Nepal batted first against Mongolia. Kushal Malla (137* off 50) and skipper Rohit Paudel (61 off 27) were in fine fettle, while the sublime Dipendra Singh Airee (52* off 10) put the finishing touches to help Nepal put up a mammoth score of 314 on the board.

In response, Mongolia were bowled out for just 41 and lost the game by a big margin of 273 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback