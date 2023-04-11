Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis hit the longest six of the IPL 2023 season so far against Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the tournament.

Du Plessis hammered LSG spin bowler Ravi Bishnoi for a 115-meter six that sailed miles over mid-wicket and out of the stadium for the longest six of the season. He overtook CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube's 102-meter strike for the longest six of IPL 2023.

The South African equalled his former CSK skipper MS Dhoni's 115-meter hit, the 10th longest six in IPL history. Here's a look at the top five.

Top 5 longest sixes in IPL history:

#5 Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Ross Taylor (119m)

Three players are tied for fifth spot in the list of longest sixes in IPL history. All three are big names in white-ball cricket who haunted bowlers during their playing days.

Ross Taylor hit a 119-meter six in the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008. While batting for RCB against CSK, Taylor smashed a huge six against compatriot Jacob Oram.

Chris Gayle

Yuvraj Singh repeated the feat the following season with CSK pacer Albie Morkel on the receiving end.

Chris Gayle joined Yuvraj Singh and Ross Taylor with a 119-meter hit in 2013. His strike came against left-arm spinner Ali Mortaza during his belligerent 175* against the Pune Warriors.

#4 Robin Uthappa (120m)

Robin Uthappa achieved the feat during his stint with RCB. While chasing 152 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010, Uthappa scored 23 off 15 balls.

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa smashed Dwayne Bravo for a monstrous six (120 meters) in the 13th over of the RCB innings. Uthappa shuffled across the off-stump and thwacked a full-length delivery by Bravo miles over wide long-on as the ball flew right over the concrete roof of the Brabourne Stadium.

#3 Adam Gilchrist (122m)

The former Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) captain hit a 122-meter six during an IPL match against RCB in the 2011 season.

Gilchrist smashed 106 runs off 55 balls in Dharamshala with the help of eight boundaries and nine sixes at a strike rate of 192.72

The biggest maximum on that day came off the bowling of RCB fast bowler Charl Langeveldt. An attempted slower ball from the South African got the treatment as Gilchrist dispatched the ball out of Dharamshala for a 122-meter six. Gilchrist smashed three sixes in a row off Langeveldt.

#2 Praveen Kumar (124m)

RCB were reduced to 78 for six against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2008 and Praveen Kumar was promoted up the order in a pinch-hitting role. The move paid off as the Indian speedster smashed two fours and three sixes in 30-ball 34 run innings.

Praveen Kumar. Representational Image

Praveen Kumar smashed Royals part-timer Yusuf Pathan for a massive six which traveled 124 meters. He smashed it with sheer power over the long-on boundary and it just missed the roof.

Praveen later smashed successive sixes against spin wizard Shane Warne during his excellent batting cameo.

#1 Albie Morkel (125m)

While playing for Chennai Super Kings against the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in IPL 2008, Albie Morkel clobbered left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha for a 125-meter six.

The feisty blow from Morkel's blade remains at the top of the charts even after 15 seasons in the cash-rich league.

Albie Morkel

The South African went down on one knee and hammered it over mid-wicket as the ball sailed out of the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Poll : 0 votes