Top 5 nail-biting matches between CSK and RCB in the IPL ft. IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will welcome arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for Match 8 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) in Chennai. Both teams have started their campaign with a win and will look to build the momentum.

So far, RCB and CSK have clashed on 33 occasions in the cash-rich league. The Super Kings dominate the head-to-head contests with 21 victories, while 11 games have been won by the Royal Challengers.

The South Indian derby promises fans a mouth-watering contest due to their thrilling encounters over the years. On that note, let's take a look at the five close games between RCB and CSK.

#5 IPL 2013 - No-ball results in CSK sealing a last-ball thriller

CSK invited RCB to bat first in Chennai in Match 16 of IPL 2013. After the failures of Chris Gayle (4) and Mayank Agarawal (24), AB de Villiers (64) and Virat Kohli (58) propelled the visitors to a 165-run total. Chris Morris was the pick of the bowlers with three scalps for the hosts.

Thereafter, CSK were off to a bad start, losing Michael Hussey (6) and Murali Vijay (2). Suresh Raina (30) and S. Badrinath (34) stabilized the team's innings by churning out boundaries with minimal risk.

With around 100 runs required, MS Dhoni arrived at the crease, while Ravindra Jadeja soon joined him. Dhoni (33 off 23) set up the chase with big-hitting, before getting dismissed in the 19th over, leaving CSK needing 29 off the last 11 balls. Dwayne Bravo hit a six to ease the equation, but was trapped LBW shortly after.

CSK needed 16 off the last over, and Jadeja started with a four and a six to bring down the pressure. With two needed off the last delivery, Jadeja was caught at third man. But RP Singh had bowled a no-ball, as CSK completed a nail-biting victory. Ravi Rampaul did well for RCB with three wickets.

#4 IPL 2018 - MS Dhoni finishes off 206-run chase in style

CSK and RCB were up against each other in Match 24 of IPL 2018 in Bengaluru. Riding on impressive contributions from AB de Villiers (68 off 30) and Quinton de Kock (53 off 37), the hosts put up a big total of 205. Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets each for the Men in Yellow.

In response, CSK were in a precarious situation at 78/4, but Ambati Rayudu held the fort firm with his positive mindset. At this point, he was joined by MS Dhoni, who made intentions clear in only his second ball by hitting a six.

Dhoni and Rayudu found boundaries in a consistent fashion, which paved the way for CSK to get closer to the target. Their 100-run stand was broken by Umesh Yadav in the 18th over, whose direct hit resulted in Rayudu's (82 off 53) run-out.

With 16 needed off the last over, Dwayne Bravo played a terrific cameo in crunch situations, hitting a six and a four. With five needed off three, Dhoni launched a six towards deep mid-wicket to finish the proceedings. Nevertheless, Yuzvendra Chahal was crucial with two wickets for RCB.

#3 IPL 2024 - RCB qualifies for playoffs

The last league game of both sides in IPL 2024 in Bengaluru was a high-stakes encounter as a playoffs spot was on the line. With seven wins, CSK needed to maintain a particular net run-rate, while RCB had six wins and had to beat CSK by 18 runs or more to qualify for the playoffs.

Batting first, Faf du Plessis (54) and Virat Kohli (47) provided a terrific start to the home side. Thereafter, Rajat Patidar (41) and Cameron Green (38*) were the chief contributors, as RCB posted a mammoth 218-run total. Although Shardul Thakur conceded 61, he picked up two wickets as well.

In response, the visitors lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell early. Nevertheless, Rachin Ravindra (61) and Ajinkya Rahane (33) kept the team in the hunt. Their dismissals, along with the failure of Shvam Dube, put CSK on the back foot.

Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni added a 50-run partnership off 24 balls to set up a final over thriller. Although CSK were out of reach of the target with 34 runs off the last over, they needed 18 runs to qualify for the playoffs.

In the first ball, Dhoni smashed the full toss for a six against Yash Dayal to stun the crowd. However, Dayal showed nerves of steel to deliver a slower ball, which resulted in Dhoni getting holed out at the deep square leg region.

The left-arm pacer continued with the same strategy to restrict CSK to 191/7, as RCB qualified for the playoffs.

#2 IPL 2019 - RCB scrape through a one-run victory

The face-off of the two teams resulted in another thriller in Match 39 of IPL 2019 in Bengaluru. After being invited to bat first, RCB posted a 161-run total, with Parthiv Patel (53) as the top-scorer. Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo bagged two wickets each for CSK.

Thereafter, the Super Kings were stuttering at 28/4, with Dale Steyn responsible for two dismissals. It looked like the game was over, but MS Dhoni came to the crease with a positive mindset and garnered odd boundaries, while Ambati Rayudu supported him well.

The duo stitched a 55-run partnership before Rayudu was dismissed. Dhoni upped the ante and was looking dangerous with his ball-striking. With 26 needed off the last over, experienced Umesh Yadav was up against Dhoni.

The first five balls saw Dhoni scoring three sixes, a four and a double, which brought down the equation to 2 off 1. Yadav bowled a slower delivery wide outside off the stump, and Dhoni failed to make contact. He and Shardul Thakur tried to take a quick single, but Patel effected a direct hit to run out Thakur, as RCB won the game by one run.

#1 IPL 2012 - Albie Morkel's blitz secures CSK a sensational victory

This game saw CSK secure the most unlikely victory against RCB, courtesy of Albie Morkel's explosive knock. In Match 13 of IPL 2012 in Chennai, the contributions of Chris Gayle (68), Mayank Agarwal (45) and Virat Kohli (57) powered RCB to a 205-run total. Doug Bollinger was the most successful bowler for CSK with three wickets.

In response, the home side were off to a fine start with Faf du Plessis (71). Then, MS Dhoni (41) and Dwayne Bravo (25) continued the team's momentum. But, the task was too tall for Albie Morkel, as CSK required 43 off the last two overs.

RCB handed the ball to part-timer Kohli, resulting in Morkel milking 28 runs and bringing CSK into the game. With nine required off four deliveries, Bravo hit a low full-toss for a six.

With two needed off the last ball, Ravindra Jadeja hit a four to secure one of the most thrilling wins in the tournament's history. Muttiah Muralitharan fared well with three wickets in a losing cause for RCB.

