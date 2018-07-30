Top 5 partnerships between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina

Star players M.S. Dhoni and Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina and M.S.Dhoni, two legends of the game, together make an ominous pair of a batsman. The two middle-order batsman, who have had a fair amount of success in the shorter formats of the game, played many match winning knocks whenever the team was in need. Raina and Dhoni have scored nearly 3500 runs at an astonishing average of 63 as a partnership in ODIs.

They are two batsmen with very different styles, but when put together in pressure situations form an excellent partnership. The CSK duo have put on many unforgettable partnerships and took their respective teams over the line, regularly when playing together. They have been playing together for nearly 12 years and share great chemistry on and off the field. In this article, we will look at five of the most destructive batting partnerships between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina which have left audiences stunned.

#5 England v India- 2014

India took on hosts England at Cardiff in 2014. Smiles came back on the faces of many Indian supporters who were disappointed with the start India got. India went on to win the match comfortably by 133 runs as a brave Suresh Raina stole the limelight, scoring 100 off just 75 balls. However, no credit can be taken away from the then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who scored a valuable 52 runs and stitched together a 144 run partnership with the centurion, to help India post a match-winning total of 304.

M.S.Dhoni and Raina put on India's 3rd century stand for the 5th wicket in England. Raina was the Man of the Match for his blistering knock to help India win. In the 2014 India tour of England, India lost the test series by a humiliating margin of 3-1, but bounced back well in the shorter format of the game to win the ODI series by a comfortable margin of 3-1.

