5 best IPL bowling performances from Jaspreet Bumrah

The fact that the Mumbai Indians' speedster Jasprit Bumrah is one of the greatest match-winners ever in Indian cricket is not an overstatement by any means. He has soared to great heights in the international arena in a relatively short period. He has managed to bamboozle best in the business with his pinpoint yorkers.

The Gujarat lad was brought into the Mumbai Indians set up by former Indian team coach John Wright and Bumrah has proved the Kiwi coach's decision to be the right one. Bumrah's performances for Mumbai have grown steadily in stature over the past few seasons.

He is one of the primary reasons for Mumbai performing as a well-oiled machine. He joined the cricketing world as an unorthodox bowler in 2013 and is now one of the deadliest limited-overs pacer.

On his way, he has produced several unforgettable performances in the IPL. Let's take a look at 5 of his best performances in the IPL.

#5 3/20 vs RCB, 2019

Bumrah celebrates the wicket of Hetmyer (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

This humdinger of a match between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is now remembered for a very famous no-ball. However, what we tend to forget is the role Bumrah played in the match which earned him a well-deserved man of the match award. All the talk before this game was about the 'Kohli vs Bumrah' battle and this contest was won by Mumbai pacer. Kohli was hurried by a well-directed short ball and ended up giving an easy catch to Hardik Pandya.

The wicket came at a crucial juncture for Mumbai as this brought the game back into the balance for Mumbai just when RCB were tightening their hold on the game. Bumrah's other victims in the game were Hetmyer and Grandhomme, who are primarily known for their power-hitting prowess. He managed to turn the game completely in Mumbai’s favor when by giving away a combined tally of 6 runs off the 17th and 19th overs.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy