Top 5 performances in RCB-LSG matches so far ft. Nicholas Pooran

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

RCB, despite their topsy-turvy start to the season, will be the favorites to win this game given how well they know these conditions. LSG will know that they have to compete hard against RCB in this game, just as they have done in the past whenever they have come up against them.

On that note, it is a good idea to bring to you the top five performances in games between these two sides in the past.

#5 Faf du Plessis (96*)

Expand Tweet

In the first game ever played between these two teams in 2022, RCB's Faf du Plessis scored a brilliant unbeaten 96 to take the game away from the grasp of the LSG bowlers.

Batting first at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB put up an impressive total of 181/6 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks largely to du Plessis' 96 not out. The South African was extremely unlucky to not get to his century.

However, a four-wicket haul by Josh Hazlewood ensured that RCB won the game quite comfortably by 18 runs.

#4 Rajat Patidar (112*)

Expand Tweet

RCB's middle-order batter Rajat Patidar took the IPL 2022 Eliminator by storm when he took center-stage at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Batting first, RCB scored a gigantic 207, which was possible only because Patidar teed off and scored an unbeaten 112 after coming in to bat at No. 3. Losing skipper Faf du Plessis for a duck sent shockwaves throughout the RCB batting lineup, but Madhya Pradesh's Patidar stood tall. He was helped by a late Dinesh Karthik blitzkrieg as well.

Josh Hazlewood's three-wicket haul knocked LSG out of the competition.

#3 KL Rahul (79)

Expand Tweet

In the Eliminator of the 2022 IPL, in which Rajat Patidar scored a brilliant century, LSG's reply was led by skipper KL Rahul. The latter opened the innings alongside Quinton de Kock and appeared to be the only LSG batter who looked to spend some time in the middle.

Rahul received good support from Deepak Hooda, who scored 45 but no one else stood up to be counted in this game. It appeared as if Rahul was the only LSG batter who could adapt himself enough on this surface to chase these runs down. LSG eventually fell short by 14 runs despite their skipper's 79.

#2 Josh Hazlewood (4-25)

Going back to the first-ever game played between these two teams, it was Josh Hazlewood who turned the tide in RCB's favor with the ball.

Opening the bowling with Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell, Hazlewood came in at one change and wreaked havoc upon the LSG batters. He broke the back of the LSG batting lineup by picking up the wickets of Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey.

He then tormented them by dismissing Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni. His 4/25 remains one of the best spells ever by an RCB bowler.

#1 Nicholas Pooran (65*)

One of the biggest acquisitions for LSG in the auction before their inaugural season, Nicholas Pooran showcased why he is so highly rated by anyone who has seen him play in the T20 format.

The West Indian batter walked out to bat with his team in a precarious position against RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 213 to win, Pooran combined with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to launch a late assault on the RCB bowlers.

In the end, Pooran scored an unbeaten 65 off just 19 deliveries, including four boundaries and seven sixes. LSG ended up winning the game comfortably in the end, with a bye taken off the last ball when one run was needed.