Top 5 successful 100-plus run chases in terms of balls to spare in the IPL ft. SRH vs LSG in 2024

It has been an exhilarating Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. The cricket fraternity and fans have been treated to spectacular performances by the batters, who have broken several records.

The thick willow and seemingly small boundary dimensions have put the bowlers under pressure. The par score on almost all the grounds have seen an uptick, as the teams have been posting 200+ scores for fun.

The SunRisers Hyderabad posted the highest-ever IPL total of 287; however, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru responded with the highest second-innings score of 262. The Punjab Kings then sealed the highest-ever T20 chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders. Such has been the wrath of batters that it has put the world's best bowling talents to shame.

On that note, let's take a look at the five fastest successful 100+ run chases in terms of balls to spare in the cash-rich league.

#5 RCB vs GT - 38 balls, IPL 2024

In the 52nd match of the 2024 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) met Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ahmedabad. Batting first, GT lost Wriddhiman Saha (1) and Shubman Gill (2) and Sai Sudharsan (6) early.

However, Shahrukh Khan (37), David Miller (30) and Rahul Tewatia (35) did well to help GT post 147 on the board. Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyashak picked up two wickets each.

In reply, RCB were off to a sensational start with their openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. In particular, Faf slammed 64 off 23, with 10 fours and three sixes to stun the Titans bowlers. However, his dismissal opened the floodgates for GT, as they reduced RCB to 117/6, with Kohli getting dismissed for 42 off 27.

It was Dinesh Karthik (21*) and Swapnil Sharma (15*), who held their nerves to seal the game for RCB in 13.4 overs. Joshua Little was the pick of the bowlers for GT with figures of 4/45.

#4 RR vs KKR - 41 balls, IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals (RR) clashed with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 56 of IPL 2023. Batting first, KKR posted 149 on the board, with the top contribution from Venkatesh Iyer (57) and support from Nitish Rana (22). Yuzvendra Chahal scalped four wickets for the Royals.

Thereafter, Jos Buttler was dismissed for a duck, getting run-out in the second over. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed his terrific ball-striking abilities and joined forces with Sanju Samson in pursuit of a modest chase. Interestingly, the southpaw recorded the fastest-ever IPL fifty off just 13 balls.

Jaiswal missed his well-deserved century, as he remained unbeaten on 98 off 47, with 12 fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Samson scored 48* off 29, as the Royals finished the chase in 13.1 overs.

#3 DC vs MI - 48 balls, IPL 2008

In the inaugural season, Deccan Chargers handed a shattering loss to the Mumbai Indians. The Chargers invited Mumbai to bat first, which proved to work for them big time.

Mumbai couldn't gather momentum throughout the first half of their innings, and were reduced to 55/4 in the 11th over. However, skipper Shaun Pollock (31), Abhishek Nayar (34) and Dwayne Bravo (34) were impressive to help them compile 154. RP Singh, Sanjay Bangar and Shahid Afridi picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, the Chargers captain Adam Gilchrist was at his dominating best to complete his fifty off 28 balls. With the support of VVS Laxman (37*), the Chargers reached the three-figure mark in the ninth over.

Gilchrist continued his hitting to remain unbeaten on 109* off 47, with nine fours and 10 maximums, as the Chargers completed the chase in 12 overs and won by 10 wickets.

#2 DC vs PBKS - 57 balls, IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batted first in this encounter against Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2022. Mayank Agarwal (24) was the notable contributor at the top-order, as other batters failed to be potent enough. Then, Jitesh Sharma (32) emerged as the top-scorer, as PBKS were bundled out for a meager 115.

Then, Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20) and David Warner (60* off 30) were electric with their performances to pave the way for the Capitals to complete the chase in just 12 overs.

#1 SRH vs LSG - 62 balls, IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad batters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma rewrote several records against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 57 of IPL 2024.

Batting first, the Super Giants managed to post 165 on the board, with Ayush Badoni (55*) and Nicholas Pooran (48*) as the top batters. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up two wickets for SRH.

Then, it was sensational batting performances by standout batters, Head and Sharma. The pair added 100 runs in just 5.4 overs, demonstrating their ability to hit sixes at will. They continued their blistering form to seal the chase in 9.4 overs, and stunning the onlookers with their performances.

With this game, they registered the fastest-ever 150+ chase in T20s. They went past Brisbane Heat, who chased 157 with 60 balls to spare against Melbourne Heat in the Big Bash League 2018-19 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback