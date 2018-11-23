Top 5 T20 knocks of Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is one of the few players who were unlucky to born in the MS Dhoni era. Though DK made his debut in 2004, his place in the Indian team was not regular. He has been in and out of the side for the past 14 years. But still, he works hard every time and trying hard to get a place in the team. In case you don’t know, DK is one of the 8 Indians who have crossed 5000 runs in T20 format. He averages 27.19 and his strike rate is 132.52 in the T20 format. 2018 has been a good year for DK as he played a quite a lot of matches for the Indian side in all the three formats. With Dhoni nearing the end of his career DK is seen as an option to replace him in the T20I side.

Here we look at the top 5 innings of DK in his T20 career:

#5 31*(28) vs South Africa in Johannesburg

DK played India’s first ever international T20 match. India toured South Africa for 5 ODIs, 3 Tests and a T20 match in late 2006.

The hosts South Africa batted first and scored 126 for 9 in 20 overs. India was reduced to 71 for 3 in the 12th over when DK came to bat at number 5. He added 37 runs with Dinesh Mongia who scored a 45-ball 38 runs. Then DK combined with Suresh Raina and helped India to win the match. India won by 6 wickets with a ball to spare. DK remained not out for 31 off 28 balls with 3 fours and a six and was named Man of the Match for his contribution.

He remained a part of the Indian T20 side and went on to play two games at inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup which India won by beating arch-rivals Pakistan.

