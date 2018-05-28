Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 6 highest paid IPL 2018 players

Did these players justify their price tags?

Muhammad Saad
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 13:14 IST
4.68K

IPL 2018 drew to a close on Sunday evening as Chennai Super Kings clinched the title at Wankhede Stadium, marking their return to the league in a grand fashion.

Indian Premier League has always been quite notable for being a mega-money competition, where cash-rich companies splurge on players like no other.

This season was more or less the same in terms of franchises' bankable wherewithal, which they flaunted at the IPL auction.

On that note, let us take a look at the top 6 highest paid IPL players this season.

#6 Hardik Pandya

Enter captio
Hardik Pandya was an integral part of Mumbai Indians

Hardik Pandya was one of the three players retained by Mumbai Indians and as it appears, it was an acceptable decision. The Baroda all-rounder was excellent with the ball this season, becoming Mumbai's leading wicket-taker as he managed 18 wickets in the 13 matches he played.

However, Pandya was pretty underwhelming with the bat as the powerful hitter was expected to do more than a total of 260 runs. His uncharacteristic innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which he scored 3 runs off 19 balls furnished a stream of trolls and criticism.

Hardik Pandya will receive a salary of ₹11 crore, which is quite eye-watering for a player of his stature.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli IPL 2018 News Indian team squad AB Retires
Page 1 of 6 Next
