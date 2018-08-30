Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 6 T20 Leagues you should be watching outside the IPL

Edan Nissen
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
240   //    30 Aug 2018, 06:40 IST

Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL T20
Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore - IPL T20

The Indian Premier League is the most lucrative T20 Tournament in the world, with the best T20 players coming from all over the world to play for their respective franchises and to play in the peak club competition in the world.

In recent years, other competitions around the world were created to try and emulate the success of the IPL, even within India other competitions have been created to try and compete against the IPL with various levels of success. Certainly, in India itself, no other sporting competition can challenge the popularity and success of the Indian Premier League, with stadiums routinely packed out with loud and voracious fans.

However, what can cricket fans watch during the offseason from the beginning of June to April the next year when there is no IPL to watch? Here is a comprehensive list of the top T20 competitions to keep your eye on during the IPL offseason.

6. Shpageeza League


Shpa
Shpageeza T20 League, Afghanistan's local T20 league

While this is a strange one to start the list, this competition is responsible for unearthing the unbelievable talents in Rashid Khan and Najibullah Zadran to the world stage. While Rashid Khan was rewarded with a contract at the IPL, it's only a matter of time before his Afghani compatriot joins him at the worlds premier T20 tournament.


The Shpageeza league is a 6 team league that takes place over 10 days in the capital city of Kabul. The franchises include Band-e-Amir Dragons, Kabul Eagles, Boost Defenders, Mis Ainak Knights, Amo Sharks and the Speen Ghar Tigers. The Band-e-Amir Dragons are the current defending champions and their captain is Rashid Khan.

