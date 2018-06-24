Top 7 active T20 cricketers in the World aged more than 35

With experience up their sleeve, these veterans can still turn any T20 match around.

Chris Gayle at the age of 39 is still a threat to the opposition

It is often said that T20 cricket is a young man's game. But you don't need to look too far behind to see that experience counts too. Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2018 in dramatic fashion despite a squad full of players on the wrong side of 30.

The average age of their squad was a topic of discussion throughout the course of the tournament. But their title win would have silenced a lot of critics who had written them off at the start of the tournament, proving that age is not necessarily a deterrent when it comes to the shortest format of the game.

Experience has its own place, especially in the T20 cricket, which might not necessarily be the most physically demanding but has more frequent high-pressure situations where you would want your players to hold their nerves and deliver when it matters the most, experience does count.

Of course, as MS Dhoni rightly said in one of the press conferences, you can't field old cricketers who are injury-prone and expect them to win tournaments all the time. Fitness is the key and there has to be a right balance between experienced cricketers who can win you matches, are safe fielders and are fit enough to last the entire tournament.

Having said that, let's look at 7 of the top T20 cricketers aged above 35 years as of today and who are still active playing some form of competitive cricket, even if they have retired from the international level.

Not surprisingly, some of them are part of the triumphant CSK squad of IPL 2018. These cricketers are still fit and good enough to be part of any top T20 side and have the ability to win cricket matches on their own.