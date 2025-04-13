Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 31 IPL matches

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full flow, with 27 thrilling matches already completed. While some teams have hit the ground running, others are still trying to find the right balance and identify their best playing XI. The tournament continues to serve as a fantastic stage for both Indian and international players to showcase their skills, and few have done that as consistently as Virat Kohli.

Ad

The former India skipper has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the tournament's inaugural season in 2008, delivering stellar performances year after year.

In recent times, another name that's been making headlines in world cricket is Australia's Travis Head. The dynamic left-hander has impressed across formats at the international level and is now making a strong impact in the IPL.

In this article, we look at how the two players stacked up statistically after their first 31 IPL matches.

Ad

Trending

Comparing Travis Head and Virat Kohli's stats after 31 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Travis Head made his IPL debut in the 2016 season and has played 31 matches so far, scoring 986 runs off them.

Player Matches Innings Runs Travis Head 31 31 986 Virat Kohli 31 27 429

Ad

In contrast, Virat Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history. The veteran batter has appeared in 257 matches, amassing 8,190 runs at an impressive average of 38.81 and a strike rate of 132.24. His tally includes 57 half-centuries and eight centuries. However, Kohli’s IPL journey began on a quieter note, as he managed just 429 runs in his first 31 appearances.

#2 Average and strike rate

Australian star Travis Head has made a strong impression in his first 31 IPL matches, averaging 36.51 with a blistering strike rate of 176.38.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike rate Travis Head 31 36.51 176.38 Virat Kohli 31 18.65 109.16

Ad

In contrast, Virat Kohli’s initial run in the league was relatively modest, with an average of 18.65 and a strike rate of 109.16 in his first 31 games — a noticeable gap compared to Head’s early IPL form.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Travis Head has registered seven half-centuries and a century in his 31-match IPL career. His standout performance came in the 2024 season, when he smashed 102 off just 41 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ad

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Travis Head 31 7 1 102 Virat Kohli 31 1 0 50

Ad

In contrast, Virat Kohli had a slower start to his IPL journey, recording only one fifty in his first 31 matches. His top score during that period was a 50 off 32 balls against the Deccan Chargers at Newlands in the 2009 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Travis Head has played 31 IPL matches, with his team emerging victorious in 15. In those 15 wins, the left-hander has scored 668 runs from as many innings, boasting an impressive average of 55.67 and a blistering strike rate of 195.89. His contributions include six half-centuries and a century.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Travis Head 15 668 55.67 195.89 Virat Kohli 11 215 26.88 125.44

On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s team won 14 of his first 31 IPL outings. In those games, he scored 215 runs across 11 innings, with an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 125.44.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More