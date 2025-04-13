Travis Head vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 31 IPL matches

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is in full flow, with 27 thrilling matches already completed. While some teams have hit the ground running, others are still trying to find the right balance and identify their best playing XI. The tournament continues to serve as a fantastic stage for both Indian and international players to showcase their skills, and few have done that as consistently as Virat Kohli.
The former India skipper has been an integral part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the tournament's inaugural season in 2008, delivering stellar performances year after year.
In recent times, another name that's been making headlines in world cricket is Australia's Travis Head. The dynamic left-hander has impressed across formats at the international level and is now making a strong impact in the IPL.
In this article, we look at how the two players stacked up statistically after their first 31 IPL matches.
Comparing Travis Head and Virat Kohli's stats after 31 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Travis Head made his IPL debut in the 2016 season and has played 31 matches so far, scoring 986 runs off them.
In contrast, Virat Kohli remains the highest run-scorer in IPL history. The veteran batter has appeared in 257 matches, amassing 8,190 runs at an impressive average of 38.81 and a strike rate of 132.24. His tally includes 57 half-centuries and eight centuries. However, Kohli’s IPL journey began on a quieter note, as he managed just 429 runs in his first 31 appearances.
#2 Average and strike rate
Australian star Travis Head has made a strong impression in his first 31 IPL matches, averaging 36.51 with a blistering strike rate of 176.38.
In contrast, Virat Kohli’s initial run in the league was relatively modest, with an average of 18.65 and a strike rate of 109.16 in his first 31 games — a noticeable gap compared to Head’s early IPL form.
#3 Most 50-plus scores
Travis Head has registered seven half-centuries and a century in his 31-match IPL career. His standout performance came in the 2024 season, when he smashed 102 off just 41 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
In contrast, Virat Kohli had a slower start to his IPL journey, recording only one fifty in his first 31 matches. His top score during that period was a 50 off 32 balls against the Deccan Chargers at Newlands in the 2009 season.
#4 Runs in a winning cause
Travis Head has played 31 IPL matches, with his team emerging victorious in 15. In those 15 wins, the left-hander has scored 668 runs from as many innings, boasting an impressive average of 55.67 and a blistering strike rate of 195.89. His contributions include six half-centuries and a century.
On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s team won 14 of his first 31 IPL outings. In those games, he scored 215 runs across 11 innings, with an average of 26.88 and a strike rate of 125.44.
