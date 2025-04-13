Travis Head involved in heated altercation with Glenn Maxwell during SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 match as another Aussie intervenes [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad's explosive opener Travis Head was involved in a heated verbal exchange with Punjab Kings all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis during the IPL 2025 game on Saturday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Although the trio have played alongside one another on plenty of occasions for Australia, things got slightly heated up at a crucial stage of the game.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of the second innings bowled by Maxwell. After Head drove the ball back to him off the second-last delivery, Maxwell took a shy at the stumps.

Head didn't seem to like the throw and had a conversation with the off-spinner after the over. Stoinis intervened and seemed to calm things down between the two.

Head was one of the architects for the Orange Army as they chased down 246 with eight wickets and more than an over to spare, making it the second-highest run-chase in IPL history. The southpaw started the tournament with a fiery 67 against the Rajasthan Royals, followed by 47 and 22 against the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Having perished for single-figure scores against the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, Head thrashed a 37-ball 66 on Saturday, stitching a 171-run opening stand with Abhishek Sharma.

"We knew it was not out of reach" - Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. (Image Credits: SRH X)

Speaking to the host broadcaster after breaking SRH's four-match losing streak, Travis Head said that he and Abhishek complement each other extremely well, which is reaping rich rewards for the franchise. He stated:

"Not bad. Nice to get on the winner's list. We needed it. We had our work cut out at halfway stage. We wanted to give ourselves a chance. I was a bit patient in the first two overs. Abhi got off to a flier. Nice to get back into the rhythm. We just wanted to make sure to do the small things right like we did last year. We complement each other really well. We got a bit lucky as well, which was nice. This particular wicket has had a lot of high scores. No. 2 seems to have a lot of high scores. We knew it was not out of reach."

Abhishek, who blasted 141 off 55 balls, earned the Player of the Match award.

