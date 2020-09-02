Trying to pinch 2-3 yards is cheating: Ricky Ponting agrees with R Ashwin on run penalty for backing up too far

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting has stated that he is in favour of a run penalty being dished out to batsmen if they back up too far at the non-striker's end.

The former Australian captain was in conversation with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel when he claimed that gaining a few yards before the bowler bowls a delivery is cheating.

On being asked by Ashwin for his thoughts on the matter, Ricky Ponting said that he understands where the former is coming from, and that rules need to be enforced to prevent batsmen from taking large starts.

"I get where you're coming from. If the batsman is cheating and trying to pinch a couple of yards, we've got to find a way around to make the batsmen stop cheating. I don't want to see anyone run 2-3 yards down the wicket, because that basically is cheating," Ricky Ponting said.

'There should be some sort of run penalty' - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting had earlier promised to have a 'hard conversation' with Ashwin

Ricky Ponting further stated that a run penalty should be enforced at the earliest to prevent non-strikers from gaining an unfair advantage.

"I think there should be some sort of run penalty. If you get to the top of your bowling action and stop, and it shows that the batsman is cheating, I think put a run penalty on him. And do it right from the start because that'll stop him straight away," said Ricky Ponting.

"Imagine taking 10 runs off a team total because you've gone a yard out of your crease. These sorts of things need to be looked at," the 45-year-old added.

Ashwin and his DC coach had been involved in an interesting difference of opinion a few weeks ago. After the Tamil Nadu off-spinner claimed that 'Mankading' is clearly within the laws of the game, Ricky Ponting insisted that the practice is against the spirit of cricket.

The former Australian skipper recently arrived in the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and fans had eagerly been waiting for his discussion with Ashwin on the matter that they had had a public disagreement on.

It remains to be seen if the International Cricket Council imposes a run penalty or not, but Ashwin and Ponting do seem to be reaching a consensus.