"Feel for David Warner" - Twitter sympathizes with the explosive opener after he hints at SRH exit

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner's unceremonious axing from the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai left SRH fans disheartened. Notably, David Warner didn't even travel with the squad on Monday and cheered his side from his hotel room.
Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss later revealed that he wasn't the only player left behind at the hotel. But the southpaw's spirits were high even within the confines of the four walls.
Warner cheered his replacement Jason Roy, who clubbed a match-winning half-century. Furthermore, Warner also hinted at exiting the franchise through his Instagram handle.
Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule
Roy's instant impression at the top of the order seems to have closed the door on Warner, at least for the current season. But it is worth noting that the Australian opener has endured a horrid run in IPL 2021. He finished with 193 runs in six games in the first leg and has compiled scores of 0 and 2 in the two matches in the UAE.
Hence, the management first removed him as captain and now from the line-up. Warner's poor form has been a significant factor behind Sunrisers' forgettable season.
However, he has been instrumental in the franchise's success over the years and, at times, single-handedly carried the team on his shoulders.
The veteran joined the franchise in 2014 and has smashed more than 4000 runs with them. Under Warner, the Orange Army clinched their only title when, in 2016, they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs.
Twitter reacts to David Warner's mistreatment by the SRH management
When Bayliss was asked whether it was Warner's last season with the franchise, he said they were yet to discuss the same. The current management's sheer mistreatment of Warner has left social media users claiming that the batsman deserves a better team. Here are some of their reactions:
Also Read
Meanwhile, Roy's 60 off 42 deliveries against the Royals helped the Sunrisers clinch their second win of the season. Along with captain Kane Williamson, the England opener gunned down the target of 165 comfortably. Unfortunately, their hopes of reaching the playoffs have already been crushed.