"Feel for David Warner" - Twitter sympathizes with the explosive opener after he hints at SRH exit

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener David Warner's unceremonious axing from the clash against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai left SRH fans disheartened. Notably, David Warner didn't even travel with the squad on Monday and cheered his side from his hotel room.

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Trevor Bayliss later revealed that he wasn't the only player left behind at the hotel. But the southpaw's spirits were high even within the confines of the four walls.

Warner cheered his replacement Jason Roy, who clubbed a match-winning half-century. Furthermore, Warner also hinted at exiting the franchise through his Instagram handle.

Roy's instant impression at the top of the order seems to have closed the door on Warner, at least for the current season. But it is worth noting that the Australian opener has endured a horrid run in IPL 2021. He finished with 193 runs in six games in the first leg and has compiled scores of 0 and 2 in the two matches in the UAE.

Hence, the management first removed him as captain and now from the line-up. Warner's poor form has been a significant factor behind Sunrisers' forgettable season.

However, he has been instrumental in the franchise's success over the years and, at times, single-handedly carried the team on his shoulders.

The veteran joined the franchise in 2014 and has smashed more than 4000 runs with them. Under Warner, the Orange Army clinched their only title when, in 2016, they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight runs.

Twitter reacts to David Warner's mistreatment by the SRH management

When Bayliss was asked whether it was Warner's last season with the franchise, he said they were yet to discuss the same. The current management's sheer mistreatment of Warner has left social media users claiming that the batsman deserves a better team. Here are some of their reactions:

Sai Chaitanya D @DSChaitu

Warner: A synonym of "Great Comeback" @SunRisers Seems, doors shut for Warner in SRH. Bit painful to see this downfall of him. Hope he'll bounce back strongly in next season & perform like a champion for the team whoever picks him. We can't writeoff a champion just because of one bad seasonWarner: A synonym of "Great Comeback" @SunRisers Seems, doors shut for Warner in SRH. Bit painful to see this downfall of him. Hope he'll bounce back strongly in next season & perform like a champion for the team whoever picks him. We can't writeoff a champion just because of one bad season

Warner: A synonym of "Great Comeback" https://t.co/g7AOUobXZl

Spears @imSpearrs #SRHvRR Feel for david warner! It will be interesting , which team will pick warner in mega auction! #DavidWarner Feel for david warner! It will be interesting , which team will pick warner in mega auction! #DavidWarner #SRHvRR https://t.co/1PBhdCz2jH

Prajakta @18prajakta

#IPL2021 “That has not been discussed. This is the last year before the mega auction. He is very well respected,” says Trevor Bayliss on if this is the beginning of the end of David Warner’s stay at SRH. “That has not been discussed. This is the last year before the mega auction. He is very well respected,” says Trevor Bayliss on if this is the beginning of the end of David Warner’s stay at SRH.

#IPL2021

Pradeep Krishna M @PradeepKrish_m



DeepU @KuthaRamp

Super ra lucha Imagine how difficult it would be for Warner to explain it to them,that Hyd may no longer be their home 💔Super ra lucha @SunRisers Imagine how difficult it would be for Warner to explain it to them,that Hyd may no longer be their home 💔

Super ra lucha @SunRisers https://t.co/U7UhPgoC9g

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha There are some overseas player-franchise associations for the ages. Like Pollard and Malinga with #MI , AB with #RCB . Maybe Bravo with #CSK . Warner and #SRH will always be up there. Bit painful to see that unraveling. There are some overseas player-franchise associations for the ages. Like Pollard and Malinga with #MI, AB with #RCB. Maybe Bravo with #CSK. Warner and #SRH will always be up there. Bit painful to see that unraveling.

Sreshth Shah @sreshthx



Warner for SRH:



- 4000+ runs (most for team)

- Average 49.55

- Strike-rate 142.59

- Only Sunrisers captain to win IPL

- Scored 50+ in 42/95 games. With him dropped for today, reckon that's that. Doubt we'll ever see David Warner in a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey again.Warner for SRH:- 4000+ runs (most for team)- Average 49.55- Strike-rate 142.59- Only Sunrisers captain to win IPL- Scored 50+ in 42/95 games. #IPL2021 With him dropped for today, reckon that's that. Doubt we'll ever see David Warner in a Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey again.



Warner for SRH:



- 4000+ runs (most for team)

- Average 49.55

- Strike-rate 142.59

- Only Sunrisers captain to win IPL

- Scored 50+ in 42/95 games. #IPL2021 https://t.co/DcuFpgGYnz

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns So it's almost confirmed, David Warner going to mega auction unless he has a great T20 World Cup for Australia, with many teams need a captain, it will be interesting to see Warner in the auction. So it's almost confirmed, David Warner going to mega auction unless he has a great T20 World Cup for Australia, with many teams need a captain, it will be interesting to see Warner in the auction.

Meanwhile, Roy's 60 off 42 deliveries against the Royals helped the Sunrisers clinch their second win of the season. Along with captain Kane Williamson, the England opener gunned down the target of 165 comfortably. Unfortunately, their hopes of reaching the playoffs have already been crushed.

