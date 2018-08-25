Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2019 World Cup: 3 uncapped players who could make it to the Indian squad

Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.18K   //    25 Aug 2018, 12:55 IST

Enter caption

The 12th edition of ICC World Cup is scheduled to start from May 2019, in which ten teams will clash for the title.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales for the fifth time after 1999. As the tournament is eight months away, all the teams have started gripping their squad policies, to give the best shot at the mega event.

India is one of the keenly looked teams for the contest owing to the quality and amount of cricket played in the country. After winning the 2011 CWC, India was eliminated in semis of 2015 edition and they would be anticipating to lift the upcoming World Cup.

India has been organizing several events for domestic players to prepare them for top events like the World Cup. They have been somehow successful in doing so as a lot of young players are making their way to the highest level.

There are several uncapped players who are in limelight and can make it to India's squad for 2019 World Cup. In the piece, we have pointed out three of them:


#1 Krunal Pandya

<p>

Krunal Pandya is one among the many picks of Indian Premier League. The southpaw all-rounder plays for Baroda in domestic era while as represents Mumbai Indians in IPL.

The elder Pandya made his debut for Baroda in the 2016-17 season and within a short span of time, he emerged as leading wicket-taker as well as the highest run scorer for Baroda in 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Later, he turned out to be a trump card for Mumbai Indians in IPL and is currently one of the regular members of India 'A' side. Pandya has 911 runs and thirty-two wickets from 32 First-class matches.

With Ravindra Jadeja being out of touch for a long time, Krunal might be included in India squad for World Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Mumbai Indians Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Krunal Pandya
Mohsin Kamal
CONTRIBUTOR
Humanitarian, Cricketer, Writer. Reports Sports to support the Sport.
India's probable 15 member squad for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Five players who can make ODI debut for India in 2019
RELATED STORY
ICC CWC 2019: 5 players who still can make it to India's...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who are not in the reckoning anymore
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can make it in the World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who are likely to retire after the World...
RELATED STORY
5 Players from India's 2015 World Cup squad who could be...
RELATED STORY
5 Indians who might not make it to the World Cup 2019 squad
RELATED STORY
5 Indian Players who Might Miss out on 2019 World Cup Team
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who could make it into the Indian squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us