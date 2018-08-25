2019 World Cup: 3 uncapped players who could make it to the Indian squad

The 12th edition of ICC World Cup is scheduled to start from May 2019, in which ten teams will clash for the title.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales for the fifth time after 1999. As the tournament is eight months away, all the teams have started gripping their squad policies, to give the best shot at the mega event.

India is one of the keenly looked teams for the contest owing to the quality and amount of cricket played in the country. After winning the 2011 CWC, India was eliminated in semis of 2015 edition and they would be anticipating to lift the upcoming World Cup.

India has been organizing several events for domestic players to prepare them for top events like the World Cup. They have been somehow successful in doing so as a lot of young players are making their way to the highest level.

There are several uncapped players who are in limelight and can make it to India's squad for 2019 World Cup. In the piece, we have pointed out three of them:

#1 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is one among the many picks of Indian Premier League. The southpaw all-rounder plays for Baroda in domestic era while as represents Mumbai Indians in IPL.

The elder Pandya made his debut for Baroda in the 2016-17 season and within a short span of time, he emerged as leading wicket-taker as well as the highest run scorer for Baroda in 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Later, he turned out to be a trump card for Mumbai Indians in IPL and is currently one of the regular members of India 'A' side. Pandya has 911 runs and thirty-two wickets from 32 First-class matches.

With Ravindra Jadeja being out of touch for a long time, Krunal might be included in India squad for World Cup.

