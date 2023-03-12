UPW vs MI, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur and co. have been absolutely flying in the league so far, having won each of their three games so far.

UPW have had a good start to their season too, having thumped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 wickets in the previous game. Alyssa Healy coming back to form is a huge boost for them with the No.1 ranked batter Tahlia McGrath and the dangerous Grace Harris having already shown what they're capable of.

However, MI have also had some world-class performances so far from skipper Harmanpreet and also from West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews. With such star-studded sides going up against each other, naturally there will be some match-ups that will be interesting to look forward to. On that note, let's take a look at three such match-ups:

#3 Tahlia McGrath vs Nat Sciver-Brunt

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation Scored 90* off 50 Highest Individual Score in Tata WPL So Far 🏻 Delhi Capitals Won The Match But Tahlia McGrath Won HeartsScored 90* off 50Highest Individual Score in Tata WPL So Far Delhi Capitals Won The Match But Tahlia McGrath Won Hearts 💛 Scored 90* off 50 🔥 Highest Individual Score in Tata WPL So Far 👏🏻 https://t.co/VcqNAQeQOo

Tahlia McGrath didn't need to bat in the previous game as UPW won by 10 wickets. However, she showed in the game against the Delhi Capitals just what she is capable of, scoring 90 runs off just 50 balls. The No.1 ranked T20I batter in women's cricket could be a big threat for the Mumbai Indians.

However, Harmanpreet Kaur could use Mcgrath's match-up in England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt. McGrath has scored just 21 runs in 29 balls that she has faced in all T20 cricket from Sciver-Brunt and has been dismissed thrice. This would certainly be something for Mumbai to think about.

#2 Alyssa Healy vs Saika Ishaque

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Saika Ishaque, bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 Lakh, who is yet to play for India:



3.1-1-11-4

4-0-26-2

3-0-13-3



Some of the wickets are Lanning, Jemi, Shafali, Sophie Devine & holds the purple cap in WPL. Saika Ishaque, bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 Lakh, who is yet to play for India:3.1-1-11-4 4-0-26-2 3-0-13-3 Some of the wickets are Lanning, Jemi, Shafali, Sophie Devine & holds the purple cap in WPL. https://t.co/Vt5h7pADfU

Saika Ishaque has arguably been one of the finds of WPL 2023. The left-arm spinner has already picked up nine wickets in three games and the list includes some absolutely big names like Sophie Devine and Meg Lanning.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has used Ishaque for a couple of overs in the powerplay in the previous games and this makes her match-up with UPW captain Alyssa Healy an interesting one.

Healy absolutely destroyed RCB's bowling attack in the previous games and Mumbai will want to dismiss her as soon as possible. Ishaque has shown that she is not at all fazed to take on these big names and so it will be interesting to see who wins this player battle.

#1 Hayley Matthews vs Sophie Ecclestone

West Indies star Hayley Matthews has been an incredible addition to the Mumbai Indians for her sensational all-round performances so far. She has been brilliant with the ball and has been explosive at the top of the order.

Matthews has great memories of the Brabourne Stadium as her 77*(38) blew RCB away. She will be keen to give her side another great start but will face a potential challenge against the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in Sophie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone has bowled 67 balls to Matthews in all T20 cricket, conceding just 54 runs and has dismissed the latter thrice. It will be interesting to see if Healy brings in Ecclestone early in the attack just to put pressure on Matthews.

