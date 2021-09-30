"Utter snoozefest"- Fans troll SRH for slow batting

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) could only score 134-7 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings at Sharjah on Thursday night. The pitch was good for strokemaking, but the SRH batting just didn't turn up on the day.

Wriddhiman Saha top-scored with 44, but even he scored runs at a slow rate. The CSK bowlers were smart with their changes of pace, with Josh Hazlewood being the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 3-24.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed with SRH's batting effort and with the way the batsmen approached the innings. Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer SRH batting, Sharjah pitch, and Bravo's delivery. That's a fierce competition to be the slowest. #IPL SRH batting, Sharjah pitch, and Bravo's delivery. That's a fierce competition to be the slowest. #IPL

Abhinandan Nahata @khelgyani_abhi This was supposed to be batting pitch but then SRH batted 1st (though pitch is slow) This was supposed to be batting pitch but then SRH batted 1st (though pitch is slow)

GK @NipBackers SRH batting highlights in 2021 is all about Bairstow. Rest is utter snoozefest. Very boring franchise, this season. No offense. SRH batting highlights in 2021 is all about Bairstow. Rest is utter snoozefest. Very boring franchise, this season. No offense.

Sumanth Raman @sumanthraman #CSKvsSRH Jason Holder batting at a low No.7 for SRH considering the middle order they have is one of the craziest decisions of #IPL2O21 Jason Holder batting at a low No.7 for SRH considering the middle order they have is one of the craziest decisions of #IPL2O21 #CSKvsSRH

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Mediocre batting effort. #SRH never got any momentum after losing Roy and Williamson early. Would be a surprise if #CSK don’t reach the target with a degree of comfort Mediocre batting effort. #SRH never got any momentum after losing Roy and Williamson early. Would be a surprise if #CSK don’t reach the target with a degree of comfort

v @_vimal7 Just stop the match and already give 2 points to CSK. Can't watch this mug SRH batting. 😭 Just stop the match and already give 2 points to CSK. Can't watch this mug SRH batting. 😭

They dropped manish pandey for his strike rate now every SRH batsman batting like Manish pandey😁😁😁 They dropped manish pandey for his strike rate now every SRH batsman batting like Manish pandey😁😁😁 #CSKvsSRH

SRH started their innings cautiously with Wriddhiman Saha getting the scoreboard ticking. However, they suffered a big blow with Jason Roy, who had performed well on his SRH debut, getting out.

Dwayne Bravo struck later with the wicket of Kane Williamson. This is where the game broke open for CSK as SRH had an inexperienced middle order.

Priyam Garg also couldn't quite capitalize on the opportunity that he received. Saha's resistance was the next to break as SRH were in a spot of bother at 74-4. Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma then struck a small partnership and it looked like they would take SRH to the total of around 150.

But Josh Hazlewood sent both batsmen packing and put CSK in the ascendancy. Even Jason Holder couldn't rescue the situation for SRH as he departed for just five. Rashid Khan played a small cameo that has helped them put a total on the board with which their bowlers can at least stage a fight.

SRH will need early wickets if they are to have a chance in this game. Both CSK openers, on the other hand, are in good form.

