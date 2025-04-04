Venkatesh Iyer vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats after 55 IPL matches

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer were two of the most expensive players in the IPL 2025 auction. Interestingly, both helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win their third title in the 2024 edition. Venkatesh slammed 370 runs, while Shreyas captained the side and garnered 351 runs in the last edition.

However, neither of them was retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction. Ultimately, Venkatesh was roped back in the KKR setup, as the franchise splurged ₹23.75 crore to secure his services again. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings shelled out ₹26.75 crore for the experience and leadership skills of Shreyas.

Although Venkatesh started IPL 2025 on a dull note, he played an impressive knock of 60 off 29 in his recent outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, Shreyas began the season on a roll, smashing 97* off 42 against Gujarat Titans and continued his good form to hit 52* off 30 against Lucknow Super Giants.

On that note, let's check out how Venkatesh Iyer has fared in comparison to Shreyas Iyer after the first 55 IPL matches.

#1 Average and Strike rate

Venkatesh Iyer made his IPL debut for KKR in 2021 and has so far scored 1,395 runs at an average of 31 and a strike rate of 137.85. He registered his best knock of 104 off 51 balls against Mumbai Indians in the 2023 season, which unfortunately came in a losing cause.

Player Runs Average Strike rate Venkatesh Iyer 1,395 31.00 137.85 Shreyas Iyer 1,487 31.53 127.27

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer's debut IPL season for Delhi Daredevils (previously Delhi Capitals) came in 2015 and his 55th appearance came midway in the 2019 season, while he was captaining the side. Until this point, he had garnered 1,487 runs at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 127.27.

#2 Runs as an opener

Venkatesh Iyer started his IPL career as an opener and scored 370 runs in his first season. Until his last appearance at this position in the 2023 season, he had scored 556 runs in 22 innings at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 122.20.

Player Innings Runs Average/Strike rate Venkatesh Iyer 22 556 27.80/122.20 Shreyas Iyer 19 481 26.72/121.16

Shreyas Iyer also began his career in the T20 league as an opener. All his appearances as an opener came in his first 55 IPL games, where he contributed 481 runs in 19 innings at an average of 26.72 and a strike rate of 121.16.

One of his most notable knocks came in the 2015 season for the Capitals against Mumbai Indians. He slammed 83 off 56 balls to help the side post 190 and win by 37 runs.

#3 50+ scores in a winning cause

Venkatesh Iyer has scored 12 fifties and a century so far in his 55-game career in the league. His 50+ scores have helped the Kolkata-based franchise end on a winning note on nine occasions.

Apart from the aforementioned 60-run knock, the southpaw hit 70 off 52 balls to pave the way for KKR to win by 24 runs against Mumbai Indians in the 2024 season.

Player 50+ scores Winning cause Losing cause Venkatesh Iyer 13 9 4 Shreyas Iyer 12 9 3

During his first 55 games in IPL, Shreyas Iyer had scored 12 fifties, out of which, nine ended on a winning note for the Capitals. In his first season in 2015, the right-hander hit 70* off 49 balls against Chennai Super Kings, resulting in the side sealing the 120-run chase easily.

