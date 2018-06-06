Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Video: Shikhar Dhawan plays the flute with his Guru

Dhawan took to Instagram to showcase his ability to play the instrument.

Rajdeep Puri
News 06 Jun 2018, 10:53 IST
India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy


What's the story?

After a tiring Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian cricket team opening batsman, Shikhar Dhawan, took some time off the cricket field.

During this time, he spent time at home and mastered the art of playing the flute. In a video posted on Instagram, the swashbuckling batsman revealed that he has been learning the instrument for three years now and posted a small clip of him playing the flute along with his Guru, Venugopal Ji.


In case you didn't know...

Shikhar Dhawan was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad which reached the finals of this year's IPL. He played a huge role in Sunrisers' success as he contributed with the bat on numerous occasions at the top of the order.

Unfortunately, his side lost to Chennai Super Kings in the final of the tournament. He played 16 matches this year and fell short of the 500 run mark by just 3 runs, with four half-centuries to his name as well.

The details

With this ability of his, Dhawan joins a long list of cricketers who are musically inclined. To name a few, Brett Lee and Dwayne Bravo have wowed us all with their singing ability.

In addition to those two, AB de Villiers, too, has been behind the mike as well, having released a pop album ‘Maak Jou Drome Waar’ with singer-songwriter South African Ampie du Preez in 2010, called Maak Jou Drome Waar.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if Dhawan has any plans to make an album of his own in the future, however, for now, he will begin to prepare for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru which begins on June 14.

What do you think about Dhawan's musical ability? Have your say in the comments

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad India National Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan
Vitality Blast 2018