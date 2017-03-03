Video: The 2017 IPL Anthem song that has got everyone grooving to its tune

We are just over a month away from the start of yet another edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL). The eight-team League has become a critical part of the Indian domestic calendar and over the years, provided a lot of thrill for fans all over the country.

45 days of cricketing action with some of the best players descending down to India to play for various franchises makes it the hottest property in the world and every year, the globe waits in bated breath for the League to give more thrill-a-minute moments.

This year’s competition will be special for more than one reason. The 2017 edition of the IPL will be the 10th one in its history and to commemorate the occasion, a new anthem has been released by the organisers, celebrating the League.

Composed by musical duo of Salim and Suleiman Merchant and sung by singer Benny Dayal, the song is titled, ‘10 Saal Aapke Naam’, which translates to ‘10 years in your name’, as a dedication to the cricketing fan, who has showered so much love on the League.

The one-minute video features folks from all walks of life, who are keenly glued to the television and jump in joy when they witness one of the many countless moments which the IPL provides in every single game.

The video has caught the imagination of everyone with the as many as 3,644,081 views on the official page of the broadcasters and is on the constant rise.

Speaking about the anthem, Salim Merchant said that the League was an amazing occasion of a celebration in the country and that was something, which was essential.

"IPL is such an amazing occasion of celebration in the country and I felt like whatever we composed whether it is ‘10 saal' or it is some other concept, the feeling of celebration is very important," he said in a statement.

The singer of the song-Dayal, however, said that Salim was not confident about it becoming as big a hit as he thought it would be, adding that the recall value of the song was huge.

"He is always very critical about his song. This song makes people emotional and at the same time this is a very strong anthem for people to sing it. The recall value of the song is very high." he said,

The League begins from the 5th of April with the first game scheduled to be held in Hyderabad between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.