IPL 2019: Kohli not winning the trophy is a loss for IPL, not for him

India's biggest cricketing festival - IPL 2019 - is just a few hours away. The fans who were bleeding blue for the past 10 months will now switch to different colors.

India's two best players will lead their side in the season's opener. The question of whether Virat Kohli's RCB will ever win IPL has surfaced again. Kohli will be determined to answer it this time with a positive start against the defending champions, CSK.

There is no batsman in cricket at this moment who is as consistent as Kohli. No matter what format of the game or what conditions, Kohli will be there with a big score.

Although Kohli is already among the legends of the game, the only tool that his critics can use against him is his failure to win the IPL trophy.

Kohli is the only player in the IPL who has stayed with the same team since the beginning. He has seen RCB through all the highs and lows before taking over the side's captaincy.

RCB have often underperformed in the IPL despite having legends of the game like AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle (until 2017) in their dugout. Kohli has performed consistently for RCB, and so have the other two. But despite everything being perfect for the team, something is always imperfect. That imperfection is still a riddle for cricket fans and pundits.

A few have blamed Kohli for his immature captaincy. But Kohli has proved his leadership qualities on the international stage across formats and conditions. His hunger to win is second to none in the cricketing world.

Kohli has also become more mature in maintaining his composure in difficult situations. He has always led from the front and has been an example to his teammates.

Kohli is the second highest run scorer in the tournament; he is just 40-odd runs behind Suresh Raina, despite playing a handful of games less than his senior. Kohli has done his job as a batsman too.

The man has been a good captain and a complete batsman for RCB. And yet there's something missing, which is why he hasn't won the trophy yet.

It is crazy that some fans are praying for this season to be Kohli's. The sky is blue and he is in good form. Nearly every season has been Kohli's.

Instead, the fans must pray that this season should be RCB's. It is now the time for RCB's players to step up and win the trophy for their king.

Kohli not winning the IPL is more a loss for the IPL than for him. Let us wish the crown good luck to reach the king's head.

