In Pictures: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrate six-month birth anniversary of their daughter Vamika

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account to share a candid picture of her husband Virat Kohli while holding their daughter Vamika in his arms.

Anushka shared a glimpse of the trio having a great time in a park. They seem to be enjoying a day out and celebrating the six months birth anniversary of Vamika.

In one of the pictures, we can see Vamika placing her hands on her visibly delighted father's face. Along with this adorable photo, Anushka Sharma also shared a couple more photographs with the following caption:

"Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three 👨‍👩‍👧🥰😀"

Virat Kohli took paternity leave and missed part of the Australian Test series earlier this year to be with his wife during the birth of their child. The couple then announced the birth of their daughter on 11th January 2021.

Neither Virat nor Anushka have posted a complete picture of their daughter yet. The duo emphasized that they wanted to keep Vamika out of the spotlight.

Virat Kohli is currently spending some quality time with his family in England as he is on a break from international cricket duties. He will soon join the Indian bio bubble to start preparations for the 5-match Test series against England in August.

"Virat Kohli has the ability to do well and win the trophy for India" - Suresh Raina

During a recent interview with News 24, Raina spoke about Virat Kohli's captaincy and India's chances at the upcoming ICC tournaments. He also said that India Are not chokers as they already won the prestigious World Cup.

Suresh Raina said:

"India are not chokers. We have won the ICC Trophy. And talking about Virat Kohli, we should give time to Virat, there are three World Cups ahead, and he has the ability and capability to do well and win a trophy. And right now, he is doing well too."

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

