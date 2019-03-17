×
Virat Kohli in the IPL: The transformation from 2008-2018 in pictures 

Mohsin Kamal
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
70   //    17 Mar 2019, 08:19 IST

From leading the India U19 side to World Cup victory in 2008 to captaining Indian cricket team in all the three formats, the road has been both inspiring, as well as interesting for the modern-day cricket great, Virat Kohli.

Similarly, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he started as a struggling teenager and is currently one of the most paid cricketers of the mega-league. The Delhi-born cricketer highly evolved in the tournament from 2008 to 2018. In this piece, we look at the journey of Kohli in these 11 years through pictures.

2008- A struggling start to a legacy

If you think that legends are born, you are completely wrong. The way Virat Kohli started his IPL journey is a living example of how hard work and dedication can take you from earth to the stars. In the maiden edition of the league, he made paltry 165 runs in the 13 matches at an average of 15.

Virat was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore at 20 lakhs as part of their U-23 quota after his excellent performances in U19 World Cup.

2009- New season yet no big change

Well, when you don't start something on a flying note, you expect a breakthrough at least in the second attempt. However, it didn't happen in the case of Virat Kohli. Although RCB made it to the finals of the tournament, Virat couldn't make it count.

He improved his numbers from the first season, scoring 246 runs in the 16 matches, yet it was not enough to get him in the reckoning.

2010- Leaping the ladder slowly and steadily

Enter caption
Enter caption

No, don't think Virat did wonders so early. In the third edition of IPL as well, Virat finished with an intermediate performance. At an average of 27, he made 307 runs in the 16 games, which was though better from the previous two seasons.

